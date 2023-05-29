Fefe Dobson, Tyler Shaw, Danny Michel, Nicolina, Antonio Michael Downing, Sharron Matthews and more join The Awesome Music Project on June 21st for a summer kick-off event in support of young adult mental health

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - On June 21, 2023 at the legendary El Mocambo in Toronto, The Awesome Music Project (AMP) will kick off summer with a night of music and storytelling you won't soon forget - and it's all being done in support of young adult mental health.

Stories, Songs & Science: A Salute to Frankie will pay tribute to Frankie Commisso, a young musician who died by suicide in 2021. Thanks to a generous gift from the Commisso family, AMP's Awesome Music Hour drop-in program is part of Frankie's legacy.

Funds raised from this event will help support the introduction of the Awesome Music Hour at Stella's Place, a Toronto-based mental health services provider for young adults.

This intimate evening of music and storytelling will be hosted by actor/writer/content creator Sharron Matthews (Frankie Drake Mysteries) and features:

Fefe Dobson - Juno-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter

Tyler Shaw - Juno-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter

Danny Michel - award-winning singer/songwriter and producer

Nicolina - vocalist and American Idol Top 5 finalist in 2022

Antonio Michael Downing - author, activist and musician

Erica Commisso - writer and sister of Frankie Commisso

Stacey Gawrylash - Access Counsellor at Stella's Place

In addition to an auction featuring a guitar signed by performers on the show and a Toronto Maple Leafs package, AMP will also introduce its first-ever artist-designed limited edition merchandise line, featuring original artwork by Lowest of the Low's Ron Hawkins.

General admission tickets for this event are available for $90. A limited number of VIP packages, which include a pre-show reception with performers, a VIP swag bag, and reserved balcony seating, are available for $200.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

