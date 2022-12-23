FEELING AWFUL AFTER A BIG HOLIDAY FEAST? IT COULD BE CELIAC DISEASE

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Many of us can feel a little draggy after indulging in everything from enticing finger foods at holiday cocktail parties to full-course meals with the family gathered around the dinner table. But if you feel especially bloated, nauseous, fatigued – or worse – you could be experiencing symptoms of celiac disease.

"It's estimated that 85 per cent of Canadians with celiac disease are unaware that they have the condition," said Melissa Secord, Executive Director of the Canadian Celiac Association (CCA). "So, it's important at this time of year for people to know that the discomforts they might feel after a big holiday meal could be signs of celiac disease."

What should people watch out for?

Uncomfortable fullness

Bloating

Gas

Bowel urgency/diarrhea

Headaches or Migraines

Extreme tiredness

Clumsiness or "Brain fog"

"As many as 400,000 Canadians could be living with undiagnosed celiac disease. If holiday eating makes you feel especially queasy afterward, or if you're exhausted the next day, or if you feel like you can't quite think straight, these can all be indicators of the condition," Secord says.

Celiac disease is a genetic autoimmune condition where your body sees gluten as an invader, causing your immune system to fight back to destroy the gluten protein found in foods containing wheat, barley, or rye. Over time, this immune reaction damages the lining of the small intestine, preventing nutrients from being properly absorbed into your body. This can lead to a wide variety of complications and symptoms, and even serious long-term illness.

"If you feel any of these symptoms after holiday season indulgence, take a few minutes and do the Celiac Disease Symptom Checklist on our website at www.celiac.ca . You might also talk to your family doctor, as they can order a simple blood test that can confirm whether you might have celiac disease," said Secord.

About the Canadian Celiac Association

The Canadian Celiac Association's vision is to see every Canadian with celiac disease is diagnosed and empowered. Since 1973, the CCA has been increasing awareness of the disease, investing in research, and providing programs to support people with gluten disorders with help from local chapters across Canada in most major cities.

