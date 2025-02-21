Feeds'n Needs Opens New Location in Hammonds Plains

HAMMONDS PLAINS, NS, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - We are excited to announce that our Feeds'n Needs Hammonds Plains store is now open! While we await better weather for our signage installation, please note that if the OPEN sign is lit, we are ready to serve you.

We are thrilled to introduce our newest Feeds'n Needs store at Unit 201, 2071 Hammonds Plains Road. "This new location is one of our largest retail spaces, designed to better serve the community with a wide range of high-quality products and exceptional customer service," says Brian Wedge, Retail Sales Manager.

Feeds'n Needs Hammonds Plains store (CNW Group/Feeds'n Needs)

"We are excited to open our doors in Hammonds Plains and become a part of this vibrant community," said Brittni Crowell, Hammonds Plains Store Manager. "Our store offers an extensive selection of pet supplies, livestock feed, wild bird food & supplies, and gardening products, all under one roof. We look forward to welcoming our customers and providing them with the best shopping experience."

Join us for our grand opening event this spring, featuring exciting promotions, giveaways, and more. We look forward to seeing you there! Additionally, our Splash'n Dash is currently under construction and is expected to open in mid-March, just in time for the spring thaw.

Sign up for our newsletter (scroll down on our homepage) or follow us on social media to stay updated on our progress as we prepare for this epic event.

About Feeds'n Needs

Feeds'n Needs is premier animal feed and supply retail division of Shur-Gain/Trouw Nutrition, a company that is well known for its constant efforts in understanding how to optimize animal nutrition and health. Before our stores existed, all this knowledge was only accessible to the wholesale market. In the early years, Shur-Gain had four main feed production plants in the Maritimes, with small retail spaces within, carrying essential animal health and farm maintenance products. With so much growth in the industry, came more opportunities to take our passion for animal well-being to the next level and expand our retail locations: making our expertise available to not only animal owners, but pet lovers like you and us!

Feeds'n Needs now proudly operates 15 corporate stores across the Maritimes and is a place where you are free to ask for advice while sharing a warm shopping experience. Our 120+ experienced retail staff members are carefully selected (only real pet lovers are hired!) and thoroughly trained to offer you the best expertise through friendly, personalized, and courteous customer service.

At Feeds'n Needs, our staff understands that all pets are different and require different needs. To ensure animal well-being and a great shopping experience, we carry over 20,000 products, spanning across multiple categories (farm, wild bird, to home decor & so much in between) to ensure our customers are equipped with the supplies they need. Not to mention, our Shur-Gain livestock feed and Lifetime petfood is proudly made right here in Canada.

SOURCE Feeds'n Needs

Contact Information: Feeds'n Needs, Brittni Crowell, Hammonds Plains Store Manager, 902-536-6288, [email protected]