FeedAssure® version 4.0 (2022) aligns with feed industry advancements and the anticipated modernized Feeds Regulations

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Animal Nutrition Association of Canada (ANAC) is proud to announce the official release of the updated FeedAssure® program, version 4.0 (2022). FeedAssure®, the feed safety program designed for the Canadian feed industry, is owned and administered by ANAC. FeedAssure® certified facilities were provided a full year, until March 1, 2023, to transition and implement the updated standard.

Logos for FeedAssure® Program, Animal Nutrition Association of Canada, Canadian Agricultural Partnership and Government of Canada (CNW Group/Animal Nutrition Association of Canada)

"The updates made to FeedAssure® ensure that certified facilities continue to evolve to maintain the highest standard in feed safety. The voluntary implementation of the FeedAssure® version 4.0 (2022) program by commercial feed businesses demonstrates their commitment to providing safe feed for livestock protecting them from feed risks including domestic and foreign animal diseases, and contaminants," said Melissa Dumont, Executive Director at ANAC.

FeedAssure® version 4.0 (2022) addresses industry and scientific advancements and aligns with the anticipated modernized Feeds Regulations. This update ensures that FeedAssure® continues to be the gold standard for feed safety in Canada and includes updated and new requirements for specific elements such as:

biosecurity

supplier approval

crisis management

feed defense

feed fraud

"As a feed manufacturer, the program updates increase our pride in being HACCP certified through the FeedAssure® program. The improvements made not only keeps us aligned to the modernized Feeds Regulations (CFIA), but keeps us in line with international standards," said Danille Dunn, HACCP Coordinator of Floradale Feed Mill.

The update to the FeedAssure® program has been made possible by the financial support of the Government of Canada through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's AgriAssurance Program.

About FeedAssure®

FeedAssure® is a comprehensive feed safety management and certification program based on HACCP principles specifically designed for the Canadian feed industry. Originally developed in 1999, the FeedAssure® program is both an assurance of safety controls and a valuable business tool for the livestock feed industry. It was the first feed industry HACCP program developed in North America and one of the first in the world.

To learn more about FeedAssure® v.4 2002, please visit feedassure.com.

About ANAC

The Animal Nutrition Association of Canada is the national trade association of the Canadian livestock feed industry. Originally formed in 1929 under the name Canadian Feed Manufacturers' Association, ANAC has been representing the feed industry for nearly 100 years. ANAC advocates on behalf of the feed industry with government regulators and policymakers to foster a favourable business environment for its members.

To learn more about ANAC, please visit anacan.org.

SOURCE Animal Nutrition Association of Canada

For further information: [email protected]