Feed your extended family and those in need with KFC's Double Bucket Campaign in support of Food Banks Canada

"At KFC, we believe that no one should go hungry. This past year has been a tough one for food banks across the country and they still need our support," said Katherine Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. "We're excited to continue this partnership and our goal is to make a bigger impact and feed even more Canadians in need. We're extending this promotion for a longer window so more Canadians can enjoy the Double Bucket and feel good about giving back."

Canadians looking to participate can do so by purchasing any Double Bucket from their local restaurant through the KFC App, delivery, drive-thru or take-away. Food Banks Canada will then receive the meal contribution in the form of a collective cash donation to share with its food bank network. The Double Bucket includes eight pieces of hand-breaded Original Recipe Chicken, four pieces of crunch-inducing Original Recipe Tenders and mouthwatering Popcorn Chicken, one large fries, one large side, and two dips.

KFC has a long history of donating food through its Harvest program, which sees restaurants supply local charities, food banks and shelters with cooked surplus chicken every day. Since the Harvest program's inception 2016, KFC restaurants from across the country have donated more than 182,000 pounds of food to over 240 Canadian charities. Throughout COVID-19, KFC's franchisee partners also made significant donations to local hospitals, first responders and shelters.

For more information or to order your Double Bucket, visit www.kfc.ca.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

SOURCE KFC Canada

For further information: Sheri Clish, Narrative, [email protected] / 416.728.9160; Daliah Hijazi-Marsons, Narrative, [email protected] / 647.638.3257; Dani Lalonde, Food Banks Canada, [email protected]