Federation of Medical Women of Canada: Celebrating 100 years and a new president-elect

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - On September 27, 2024, the Federation of Medical Women of Canada (FMWC) celebrated its 100th anniversary and welcomed a new president-elect, Dr. Modupe Tunde-Byass.

FMWC is an important voice in the Canadian medical profession, and from the very beginning has been forging positive change for the women it represents. 100 years ago, six pioneering women physicians formed FMWC and made it their first priority to permit women entry into medical school and practice. This changed the trajectory of the profession and paved the way for women physicians who are practicing in Canada today.

FMWC is dedicated to advocacy around health care policies pertaining to women's health and the health of all Canadians. FMWC's championing of women's fundamental human rights is more needed than ever.

New FMWC President-Elect, Dr. Modupe Tunde-Byass is passionate about women's health issues. Her research interests, publications and countless media appearances are often focused on equity, diversity and inclusion; early pregnancy complications as well as quality improvement and patient safety initiatives; anti-Black racism and maternal mortality; and morbidity and birthing experiences in the Black population.

"It's a great honor and privilege to be the president-elect of the FMWC, I look forward to working with others to advance the vision of the organization". – Dr. Modupe Tunde-Byass, FMWC President-Elect

"We look forward to Dr.Tunde-Byass' leadership and voice on the FMWC executive. She is a critical voice to help move us toward our vision that Canadian medical women are upheld/empowered professionally and personally, and are viewed as strong advocates for women's evolving health and well being." – Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, FMWC President

The Federation of Medical Women of Canada (FMWC) is a national organization committed to the professional, social and personal advancement of women physicians and trainees and to the promotion of the well being of women both in the medical profession and in society at large. The FMWC defines an eligible member as all people who identify as women+, including but not restricted to, cisgender women, transgender women, non-binary members, Two-Spirt and feminine-identifying people. For nearly 100 years, the FMWC has been connecting Canadian women in the medical profession with each other, medical students and the community. The FMWC has branches in multiple cities across Canada and members benefit from professional and personal development opportunities.

FMWC President-Elect Dr. Modupe Tunde-Byass is an active staff member of the North York General Hospital, a physician leader in many chief administrative positions and an associate professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Toronto. She has received numerous teaching and innovation awards and is a co-founder of Women Health Education Made Simple (WHEMS), created to help to empower women in understanding more about their mind, body and well being.

