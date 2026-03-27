Selected by the Academic Council from works supported through the Federation's Scholarly Book Awards, the shortlisted titles reflect the depth and originality of scholarship being produced in Canada today, across English and French and by both first-time and previously published authors.

This year's winners will be announced on June 10, 2026, at the Federation's 30th Anniversary Gala: At the Inflection Point, at the Fairmont Macdonald in Edmonton, Alberta. The gala will take place during the Federation's Big Thinking Summit: Inflection Point, running June 9 to 11, 2026, at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

The Canada Prizes are made possible thanks to the support of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).

2026 Canada Prizes shortlist

Marie-Ève Bradette, Langue(s) en portage : Résurgence littéraire et langagière dans les écritures autochtones féminines (Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal)

(Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal) Edited by François Charbonneau and Michel Bock, Le moment Montfort dans la francophonie canadienne (Les Presses de l'Université d'Ottawa / University of Ottawa Press)

(Les Presses de l'Université d'Ottawa / University of Ottawa Press) Éléna Choquette, Land and the Liberal Project: Canada's Violent Expansion (UBC Press)

(UBC Press) Edited by Daniel Coleman, Ki'en Debicki, and Bonnie M. Freeman, Deyohahá:ge:: Sharing the River of Life (Wilfrid Laurier University Press)

(Wilfrid Laurier University Press) Patrick M. Condon, Broken City: Land Speculation, Inequality, and Urban Crisis (UBC Press)

(UBC Press) Dominique Garand, Anthologie du pamphlet et de la polémique au Québec de 1800 à 2000 (Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal)

(Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal) Stéphanie Nutting, Rumeur, potin et parole oiseuse dans le théâtre contemporain d'expression française (Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal)

(Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal) Susie O'Brien, What the World Might Look Like: Decolonial Stories of Resilience and Refusal (McGill-Queen's University Press)

(McGill-Queen's University Press) Marianne-Sarah Saulnier, Les femmes cobra : La danse comme espace de transgression des normes de genre au Rajasthan (Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal)

(Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal) Paul db Watkins, Soundin' Canaan: Black Canadian Poetry, Music, and Citizenship (Wilfrid Laurier University Press)

The Canada Prizes are made possible thanks to the support of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).

Members of the public can join the announcement of this year's Canada Prizes winners on June 10 during the Big Thinking Summit in Edmonton by purchasing Summit passes and gala tickets at www.federationhss.ca/en/big-thinking-summit-2026/registration.

About the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences

The Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences is a national member organization that promotes scholarship and leadership in the humanities and social sciences through advocacy, capacity building, and knowledge exchange. www.federationhss.ca

SOURCE Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences

Media contact: Brody Rodgers, Manager, Marketing & Communications, Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences, [email protected]