OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences (the Federation) is pleased to announce a partnership with Simon Fraser University (SFU) to collaborate on the 2027 edition of the Federation's Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences (Congress), Canada's leading gathering of humanities and social sciences scholars. The partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), setting out a framework to advance a new model for the national gathering, anticipated to be held in British Columbia, in early summer 2027. This collaboration opens an exciting new chapter in the evolution of this unique national event.

Simon Fraser University, site of Congress 2027 (CNW Group/Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences)

Congress brings together thousands of participants from across the country and internationally each year. Congress 2027 will look to carry forward this nearly century-long tradition of scholarly exchange, emerging from a period of focused planning and extensive consultations led by the Federation to ensure Congress is positioned to be strong, sustainable, and relevant in a changing postsecondary landscape.

As a partner in reimagining the Congress model, SFU is stepping forward with the Federation to bring this convening approach to life. With leading scholars across many areas of study, SFU has significant depth of research and teaching expertise that complements the scope of Congress. SFU is also fifth in Canada and within the world's top 150 universities in Social Sciences (THE World University Rankings by Subject 2025).

The collaboration between the Federation and SFU responds to the realities facing institutions and scholars today. It is rooted in the understanding that bringing scholars together at scale remains fundamental to the intellectual life of the country and the future of Canada's humanities and social sciences. Congress 2027 will be the first time SFU has hosted the event, which was last held in British Columbia in 2019.

"Congress 2027 represents an ambitious next step for our national gathering. This is our opportunity to showcase how a long-standing model is evolving to meet the moment and embraces new, bold ways of convening," said Karine Morin, President and CEO of the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences. "In SFU, we have found a collaborator with the vision to carry this work forward with us into Congress's next chapter."

"Congress is one of the most prestigious and historic academic conferences in Canada, and we are honoured to partner with the Federation to reimagine the future of this important event," said Dugan O'Neil, Vice-President, Research & Innovation, Simon Fraser University. "I look forward to working with the Federation in the coming months, and to welcoming colleagues from across Canada to our campus in beautiful British Columbia next summer."

Further information about Congress 2027, including details on the new model, programming, and participation opportunities, will be shared in the months ahead.

About the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences

The Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences is a national membership organization that promotes scholarship and leadership in the humanities and social sciences through advocacy, capacity building, and knowledge exchange. www.federationhss.ca

About Simon Fraser University

SFU is a leading research university, advancing an inclusive and sustainable future. Over the past 60 years, SFU has been recognized among the top universities worldwide in providing a world-class education and working with communities and partners to develop and share knowledge for deeper understanding and meaningful impact. Committed to excellence in everything we do, SFU fosters innovation to address global challenges and continues to build a welcoming, inclusive community where everyone feels a sense of belonging. With campuses in British Columbia's three largest cities--Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver--SFU has 10 faculties that deliver 368 undergraduate degree programs and 149 graduate degree programs for more than 37,000 students each year. The university boasts more than 200,000 alumni residing in 145+ countries.

SOURCE Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences

Media contact for the Federation: Brody Rodgers, Manager, Marketing & Communications, Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences, [email protected]; Media contact for Simon Fraser University: Will Henderson, Associate Director, Communications & Marketing, Simon Fraser University, [email protected]