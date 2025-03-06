OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Across Canada, institutions, businesses, and communities are stepping up to build a more sustainable future, including by investing in innovation and deploying more clean technologies that help to cut costs and support the economy.

Today, Member of Parliament Yasir Naqvi, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced funding of over $1.6 million to Carleton University through the Decarbonization Incentive Program.

The funding will be used to replace a natural gas steam boiler with an electric boiler in the University's central heating plant. The project is expected to cut over 2,900 tonnes of emissions in 2030, equivalent to taking 888 gas-powered cars off the road for a year.

The Government of Canada is supporting businesses, institutions, and communities to adopt innovative lower-cost, clean energy technologies—including renewable power and energy efficiency upgrades.

The Government of Canada remains committed to addressing climate change and recognizes the leadership role that industries play in driving meaningful environmental solutions. Through partnerships and projects like these, the Government of Canada can accelerate collective efforts to build a sustainable and prosperous future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"This project at Carleton University is an example of federal action to empower Canadian institutions to lead the way in fostering innovative solutions as we build a strong, low-carbon future. Together, we can make a significant impact and create a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous Canada for everyone."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Investing in clean energy solutions is key to building a sustainable future. This funding will help Carleton University transition to an electric boiler, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 65% and advancing Canada's commitment to a greener, more resilient future for generations to come."

– Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, Ontario

"Carleton University is committed to a sustainable future and will continue to drive research on emission reductions and the use of innovative technologies. We are grateful to our federal government partners for their ongoing support in advancing our sustainability goals and their commitment to reducing greenhouse gases. Their collaboration has been instrumental in upgrading our 1960s boiler, which will significantly reduce nitrogen and sulphur oxide emissions, helping combat air pollution."

– Wisdom Tettey, Carleton University President

Quick facts

In 2015, Canada's emissions were projected to increase by 9% by 2030 when compared to 2005 levels. Today, emissions are now the lowest they have been in 27 years, excluding the pandemic years, and significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels. Between 2005 and 2022, the emission intensity for the Canadian economy fell by 30%.

emissions were projected to increase by 9% by 2030 when compared to 2005 levels. Today, emissions are now the lowest they have been in 27 years, excluding the pandemic years, and significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels. Between 2005 and 2022, the emission intensity for the Canadian economy fell by 30%. Through the Decarbonization Incentive Program, the Government of Canada returns a portion of the proceeds collected from the federal pollution price on large industrial emitters to support innovative clean technology projects across Canada . The Government of Canada returns proceeds collected from the Output-Based Pricing System to jurisdictions of origin.

returns a portion of the proceeds collected from the federal pollution price on large industrial emitters to support innovative clean technology projects across . The Government of returns proceeds collected from the Output-Based Pricing System to jurisdictions of origin. This funding is helping to enable eligible facilities to achieve greater energy efficiency, adopt sustainable solutions, and reduce their emissions to help build a low-carbon world.

