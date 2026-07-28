Canada expands online passport renewal to all eligible adults

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is committed to making life simpler and more convenient for Canadians. This includes a modern passport program that delivers secure, user‑friendly digital services that save time, reduce in‑person visits and make passport renewal easier.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that online passport renewal is now available to all eligible adult Canadians in Canada. By removing the limit on how many people can renew their passports online, we're providing more Canadians with a convenient and secure option.

Online passport renewal makes it easier for Canadians to access the services they need, when and where it's most convenient for them. Canadians can complete their passport renewal application online by submitting their application, photo and payment digitally--instead of mailing documents or visiting a Service Canada Centre. Online passport renewal also benefits those who face barriers to in-person service, including people living in rural or remote communities and those with mobility challenges. In-person and mail-in services will continue to be available for Canadians who choose or need them.

This change builds on recent improvements to passport services, including the online passport application status checker; expanded access to in-person 10-business-day passport service at select Service Canada Centres; and the government's passport service guarantee that applications will be processed within 30 business days or the passport is free.

Learn more about who can renew their passport online and how to get started.

Quotes

"Canadians expect passport services that work for their lives. Expanding online renewal gives eligible Canadians a simpler, more convenient way to renew their passports, without unnecessary barriers or delays. This is part of the Government of Canada's ongoing work to modernize passport services and deliver public services that are responsive to the needs of Canadians today."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Accessible service means giving Canadians options, starting with more ways to renew a passport. We are removing the barriers between Canadians and the services they rely on by modernizing how we deliver them and shaping them around how people live. When Canadians can access services without added stress or lost time, they can focus on what matters, their families, their jobs, and their futures."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"The Government of Canada is working to make services more efficient and better suited to the needs of Canadians. The online passport renewal service is a great example of modernizing our service delivery landscape and improving the passport program. In the long term, this online service will reduce wait times at our points of service and benefit Canadians who can spend more time where it matters the most to them."

– Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families, Annie Koutrakis

Quick facts

All passport applications require commercially taken photos. Online renewal uses a digital photo file provided by a commercial photographer. Learn more about digital passport photo requirements.

The requirements for the online passport renewal service are slightly different from the ones for renewal applications submitted in person or by mail. Canadians should check the requirements before starting the application process.

Online renewals follow the same 20-business-day service standard as simplified adult renewals submitted in most Service Canada Centres and by mail. They include real-time status updates so applicants can track their application as it's being processed.

Canadians who need a passport sooner must apply in person at a Service Canada Centre or a passport office that offers the 10-business-day, express or urgent service.

Canadians applying for their passport outside Canada can do so by mail or by visiting a Government of Canada office abroad.

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SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected] ; Media Relations: People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]