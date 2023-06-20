Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for human rights meet to discuss key priorities in relation to Canada's human rights obligations*

HALIFAX, NS, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) ministers responsible for human rights concluded a two-day meeting where they discussed key priorities related to Canada's international human rights obligations. The meeting of the Forum of Ministers on Human Rights was co-hosted by the Government of Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia.

75th Anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

The ministers' meeting took place in a context where this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The UDHR served as a model and inspiration for countless human rights treaties at the international and regional level and is recognized for its contribution to advancing concrete actions in defending human rights.

To mark this anniversary, ministers reaffirmed the value of the UDHR and its ongoing relevance. Each government intends to increase awareness about this important anniversary and the importance of the UDHR for Canadians. This is important in a context where there is an increase in reported hate crimes.

Ministers heard from Canada's Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in Geneva and New York on Canada's human rights priorities, promoting and implementing human rights in a changing international landscape, as well as the priorities outlined as part of Canada's recently announced Human Rights Council candidacy.

Priorities in International Human Rights Implementation

Ministers discussed the recommendations Canada received in 2022 from the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child and efforts being taken to implement best practices and priorities across Canadian jurisdictions. Aiming to further the rights of children in Canada, Ministers agreed to continue sharing best practices to strengthen children's rights in Canada.

Ministers in attendance discussed the value of the United Nations' Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process for its contribution to supporting the fulfillment of Canada's human rights obligations and discussed preparations for Canada's upcoming UPR in November 2023.

FPT Ministers recalled that the ongoing implementation of Canada's international human rights obligations is a shared responsibility between federal, provincial and territorial governments within their respective areas of jurisdiction. They agreed to continue intergovernmental collaboration in this regard, notably regarding the implementation of the Protocol for Follow-up to Recommendations of International Human Rights Bodies and the Engagement Strategy on Canada's International Human Rights Reporting Process adopted at the November 2020 meeting of federal-provincial-territorial ministers responsible for human rights.

Ministers agreed to continue intergovernmental collaboration on the consideration of Canada's accession to additional international human rights treaties, in particular the Inter-American Convention on the Prevention, Punishment and Eradication of Violence against Women, known as the Convention of Belém do Pará; the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT); and the International Convention for the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearance (CED).

Current or Emerging Issues on Human Rights in Canada

Ministers raised current and emerging human rights issues in Canada, including human rights in the digital age. They discussed the important role of governments in protecting children against online harm like cyberbullying, self-harm and sexual abuse. Ministers also heard increasing concerns around the spread of hate and racism online targeting marginalized groups. They discussed other emerging issues and priorities in their jurisdictions including interpersonal and gender-based violence and abuse, Indigenous child and family services, and international engagement processes on human rights put in place by provincial and territorial governments.

Follow-up to the 2020 FPT Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Human Rights

Building on the work of the November 2020 FPT ministerial meeting, ministers discussed progress made on commitments and new priorities for intergovernmental collaboration on human rights. Ministers stressed the importance of continuing to work together within their government towards building more inclusive and equitable communities through the advancement of diversity, inclusion and anti-racism measures and working together to condemn all forms of hate.

Ministers also recalled the participation of their respective governments in FPT committees on international human rights1, their work on reporting processes including, pursuant to human rights treaties, engagement with stakeholders and partners and follow up to recommendations received from international human rights bodies.

Engagement Discussion on Human Rights in Canada

On June 19, in advance of the FPT meeting, ministers had the opportunity to speak with representatives from Indigenous groups, civil society organizations and human rights commissions about the progress and implementation of human rights in Canada and remaining challenges.

Ministers heard about a range of human rights topics, such as diversity, inclusion and anti-racism measures; the rights of persons with disabilities; domestic implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child; strengthening implementation of human rights in Canada; and the important role of human rights commissions.

The items raised at these meetings were taken into account by the ministers during their discussions and will help inform each government to further advance human rights implementation and monitoring.

* The Government of Alberta was participating at the meeting as observers only and is not a party to this news release.

Associated links

_______________________ 1 Continuing Committee of Officials on Human Rights, Senior Officials Committee Responsible for Human Rights, Forum of Ministers on Human Rights



SOURCE Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for human rights

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Peter McLaughlin, Director of Communications, Nova Scotia Department of Justice, 902-225-4483, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]