HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Making the switch to an electric vehicle (EV) is a win-win for families looking to save money while reducing pollution — from cheaper refuelling to lower maintenance costs, EVs can increase the lifetime of a vehicle by nearly 30 percent. The widespread shift to electric-powered transportation also poses a tremendous economic opportunity, creating manufacturing jobs across Canada to meet demands along the EV value chain.

To help drivers make the switch, the Government of Canada is supporting the deployment of a coast-to-coast-to-coast network of charging stations along highways and in communities' public places, on-street, in multi-use residential buildings, at workplaces and for vehicle fleets. To date, the government has supported the installation of over 43,000 chargers across the country.

Today, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality, alongside Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, as well as Lena Metlege-Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, announced an investment of $980,000 to the Halifax Regional Municipality to install 46 Level 2 and 10 Level 3 fast chargers for a total of 56 chargers at key locations across the Halifax region.

The installation of the chargers is expected to begin in the spring of 2024 to help EV drivers get to where they need to go with confidence and ease. Before hitting the roads, Canadians can easily map out their route by consulting Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) electric charger and alternative fueling stations locator.

Federal funding for this project was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. This investment supports commitments included in the recent Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, which proposed to further accelerate the production of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). This production aims to increase the supply of ZEVs made available to Canadians, ultimately contributing to the national target of all vehicles sales being ZEV by 2035.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more available where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like these ones in the Halifax Regional Municipality, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a strong, healthy net-zero future."

"Nova Scotians are making the switch to electric vehicles, which is exactly why the Government of Canada is working alongside partners like the Halifax Regional Municipality to deploy chargers throughout the province. Today's announcement of 56 new chargers in the HRM will help ensure EV drivers can get where they need to go with confidence and ease."

"Halifax has a strong commitment to local climate action, which includes making electric vehicles an easier choice for drivers. This funding will help us deliver chargers to communities throughout the municipality as we work to decarbonize transportation."

"The Government of Canada is making it easier for Nova Scotians to make the switch to an electric vehicle. Today's investment for 56 new chargers across the HRM will help drivers feel confident in making the switch — a switch that will bring us closer to a net-zero future."

"We know that by investing in critical charging infrastructure, we're helping families save money at the pump while tackling climate change. That's why we're working with partners like the Halifax Regional Municipality to install more fast and convenient charging stations in Dartmouth—Cole Harbour and across the municipality."

On-road transportation accounts for about 18 percent of Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions.

total greenhouse gas emissions. Phasing in 100 percent new electric vehicle sales by 2035 is projected to reduce over 360 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, avoiding almost $100 billion in global damages.

in global damages. The Government of Canada has allocated over $1 billion in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

has allocated over in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program provides funding to support the installation of EV chargers in multi-use residential buildings, at workplaces, on-street, at public places, and where EV fleets are serviced.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank's (CIB) Charging and Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure initiative was created to invest in large-scale ZEV charging and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure across Canada that is revenue generating and in the public interest.

that is revenue generating and in the public interest. To date, CIB has announced funding for 4,000 fast chargers through two projects with Flo and Parklands.

The Government of Canada's incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) program has helped over 300,000 drivers make the switch through incentives of up to $5,000 .

incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) program has helped over 300,000 drivers make the switch through incentives of up to . Provincial incentive programs are also available to help more Canadians purchase or lease an EV.

Over 50 models qualify for the federal iZEV purchase incentive in 2023, which is an 80 percent increase from 2019.

