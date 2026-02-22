PrairiesCan support will help create economic opportunities through clean technology innovation, manufacturing and agriculture

REGINA, SK, Feb. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Managing organic waste can be costly, land-intensive, and difficult for many rural and Indigenous communities, particularly when it attracts unwanted wildlife. New clean technology is addressing these problems by turning organic waste into valuable resources that support food production, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

Federal investment helps cultivate Indigenous circular economy (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced an investment of $855,000 through PrairiesCan for Cowessess Ventures Ltd. (CVL) to build a rapid composting and bio-fertilizer facility on Cowessess First Nation (Cowessess).

CVL is working in partnership with B-Nature Biotech (B-Nature) and Pro Metal Industries (Pro Metal) to develop an Indigenous-led circular economy initiative that combines advanced organic waste management, local food production, and Indigenous-owned manufacturing. As part of the project, CVL will also install and operate a growing dome for year-round food production. Compost and fertilizer produced through the rapid composting system will provide low-cost nutrients to boost greenhouse and agricultural production.

B-Nature and CVL worked together to design a system that will help Cowessess enhance food production on their own land, divert organic waste from landfills, and mitigate issues with bears accessing garbage. Pro Metal is contributing to the design and manufacture of the bear-proof organics bins and composting infrastructure.

Together with the new year-round dome greenhouse, the new composting process closes the nutrient loop on Cowessess and can be easily scaled for use on other First Nations and rural and communities.

The partnership between CVL, B-Nature and Pro Metal is:

Improving and expanding composting to support agriculture productivity and enhance sustainable economic development

Creating new jobs for Indigenous people in manufacturing, facility operations, compost distribution, and agri-tech services

Contributing to economic development, food production and clean-tech enterprises that can serve other rural and Indigenous communities

Quotes

"Cowessess is leading the way in safer, more sustainable, more innovative waste management -- turning compost into stronger local food systems. Our new federal government is proud to support their work to boost food security, create economic opportunity in their community and fuel a growing rural Saskatchewan economy that is building Canada Strong."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"Across the Prairies, our government is supporting Indigenous communities as they pursue sustainable economy opportunities. The solutions Cowessess and its partners are creating will pave the way for other communities to improve waste management, grow local food, and drive economic growth."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"This investment supports local food production and ensuring more Canadians will have year-round access to fresh produce grown here at home. Our government is committed to investing in agricultural innovation, ensuring a robust supply chain and a strong, healthy future for all Canadians."

–The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This investment allows Cowessess to take a practical, community-led approach to circular economy development--diverting organic waste from landfill, producing food on our own land, and creating skilled jobs and Indigenous-owned manufacturing opportunities. Through rapid composting, year-round growing and locally built infrastructure, we are improving community safety, strengthening food security, and building a model that other First Nation and rural communities can adopt."

–Rebecca Âcikahtê, Business Development Manager of Sustainability, Cowessess Ventures Ltd.

"This investment enables Cowessess to lead the next generation of Indigenous-led clean technology. Our rapid composting platform transforms organic waste into safe, nutrient-rich soil amendments in days rather than months, creating local jobs, strengthening food security, and reducing landfill emissions. Together with CVL and Pro Metal, we are building a scalable circular economy model that can be replicated across rural and First Nation communities across Canada."

–Raj Behari, B-Nature Biotech

"Pro Metal, a Pasqua First Nations Group (PFN Group) Company, is pleased to be collaborating with B-Nature through our local design, prototyping, and manufacturing of wildlife-proof bins that will allow for safe collection of organic materials, facilitating Cowessess Ventures Ltd.'s First Nations-led circular economy initiative."

–Matthew Murray, Director of Sales, Pro Metal Industries Ltd.

Quick facts

CVL was established by Cowessess in 2018 to oversee existing and new business pursuits including urban land development, natural resources, and equity into existing businesses, renewable energy, construction, and more.

B-Nature is a Saskatoon-based biotechnology company that specializes in rapid, industrial-scale composting technology.

Pasqua First Nation acquired Pro Metal in 2015. Pro Metal is a 100% First Nations-owned metal fabrication facility.

