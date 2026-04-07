PrairiesCan and Government of Saskatchewan partner to help Saskatchewan-based companies prepare for nuclear supply chain needs

SASKATOON, SK, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - In the face of global economic uncertainty, Canada is taking steps to produce more of what it needs within our own borders, and that includes becoming an energy superpower. Saskatchewan has a major role to play in that effort by advancing nuclear energy solutions like small modular reactors (SMRs). However, to fully capitalize on the opportunities of nuclear energy, small businesses and communities must have the skills and capacity required to fully participate in the nuclear supply chain.

Federal investment boosts nuclear supply chain in Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, on behalf of Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced $625,100 in federal support for Saskatchewan Industrial and Mining Suppliers' Association Inc. (SIMSA), the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI), and Southeast Techhub Incorporated (SETH). This support will help advance nuclear supply chains in Saskatchewan. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing $286,000 through Crown Investments Corporation.

Saskatchewan's nuclear energy potential stems from its capacity in research, testing and natural resources, especially abundant, world-class uranium. The nuclear sector will create opportunities for businesses specializing in a range of activities--from SMR design and engineering to component manufacturing, plant construction and operations, and specialized services such as quality assurance and environmental management.

Today's announcements will help Saskatchewan businesses enhance their capacity to participate in Canada's nuclear energy sector by:

informing and educating local companies about supply chain opportunities in the nuclear industry;

facilitating connections between Saskatchewan businesses and vendors in the nuclear supply chain; and

developing micro-credentials and accreditation support to meet industry standards.

Canada is committed to advancing innovative and sustainable energy solutions that drive economic growth and reduce emissions. Partnerships such as this highlight the shared commitment of federal and provincial governments to support local businesses and strengthen Canada's nuclear energy sector for a cleaner, more secure energy future.

Quotes

"From northern mines to communities large and small, our government's investment in Saskatchewan's nuclear supply chain will bring highly skilled jobs, new opportunities, and contribute to building a more resilient and reliable energy grid across our province. When we invest in Saskatchewan's nuclear sector, we are also investing in Canada's economic and energy sovereignty."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development and Member of Parliament for Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River

"Canada's new government is investing in Saskatchewan's nuclear capacity by helping local businesses and communities build the skills and connections needed to strengthen a made‑in‑Canada supply chain. With a global competitive advantage in uranium mining, Saskatchewan has a critical role to play as Canada works to become an energy superpower. Strengthening the province's nuclear supply chain will unlock new economic opportunities, reinforce energy security, and support reliable, affordable, and abundant power for the future."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Canada has been a nuclear energy superpower for decades, and our work to become the first G7 nation with an SMR – which was referred by the Prime Minister to the Major Projects Office in September – will build on that leadership. We are excited that Saskatchewan's energy future includes nuclear, and our new government is investing in that future by approving new uranium mines, supporting SMR deployment, and building a nuclear supply chain in the heart of the Prairies that will create jobs and enhance energy security for Saskatchewan."

–The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"SIMSA's over 380 member companies will benefit from this program, as it will enable them to gather the knowledge, credentials, and connections to become part of the nuclear supply chain for projects in Saskatchewan and beyond."

–Eric Anderson, Executive Director, Saskatchewan Industrial and Mining Suppliers' Association Inc.

"Working alongside SIMSA and Southeast Techhub, OCNI is pleased to be helping Saskatchewan businesses develop the know-how, connections, and credentials they need to enter, grow, and compete in the nuclear supply chain. With this investment from the Government of Canada, we can help more local companies participate in nuclear energy projects at home, across Canada, and internationally -- strengthening the workforce, supporting good jobs, and delivering long-term economic value for Saskatchewan."

–Ivette Vera-Perez, President and CEO, Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries

"Southeast Techhub exists to advance rural innovation by connecting industry, education, and communities around emerging energy opportunities. This project accelerates that mission by helping rural Southeast Saskatchewan businesses gain the knowledge, standards, and networks required to enter the nuclear supply chain with confidence."

–Gordon More, Executive Director, Southeast Techhub Incorporated

Quick facts

In 2024, 89,000 people were in the Canadian nuclear workforce, contributing $22 billion to Canada's GDP, and 89% of those jobs are classified as high-skill positions.

Saskatchewan will need approximately 2,500 to 3,500 skilled workers, mostly in the trades, to build and operate nuclear power plants in the province. Additional jobs will be created in the nuclear supply chain across Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan is well-positioned to be a leader in nuclear energy because it has the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world and provides almost a quarter of the world's uranium supply for electrical generation.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Tunde Oyateru, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]