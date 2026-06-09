Federal government strengthens support to keep 2SLGBTQI+ communities safe this Pride Season

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, as the Pride Flag was raised on Parliament Hill, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), highlighted an investment of $3 million over two years for Fierté Canada Pride to help Pride festivals strengthen safety and security measures across Canada.

Pride festivals bring communities together to celebrate the resilience and contributions of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians. These festivals are also important cultural and economic drivers that attract visitors, support local businesses, and create opportunities in communities across the country. This includes the more than 100,000 2SLGBTQI+-owned businesses that contribute over $22 billion to Canada's economy and support more than 435,000 jobs.

As Pride organizations face rising security costs and increasing concerns about hate and harassment, the federal government is helping ensure these events can continue safely and successfully. Through ongoing investments in the 2SLGBTQI+ sector, including $54.6 million over five years, with $10.9 million ongoing, the federal government is supporting organizations to strengthen communities and expand participation in Canada's economy and society. This includes $7.5 million over five years, with $1.5 million ongoing, to help Pride festivals address rising security and insurance costs and continue providing safe and welcoming spaces for participants, volunteers, families, and visitors.

Quotes

"When we raise the Intersex-Inclusive Pride flag, we affirm the kind of country we want to build: one where everyone can live safely, contribute fully, and know they belong. Pride festivals bring people together, strengthen communities, and support local economies. As organizers face growing security pressures, the federal government is helping ensure these spaces remain safe, welcoming, and open to all."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"At a time of rising hate and growing polarization, it is more important than ever that 2SLGBTQI+ people can gather, celebrate, and be proud of who they are. Pride sends a powerful message that our communities belong and will continue to be seen."

Brice Field, Director of Operations and Sustainability, Fierté Canada Pride

Quick facts

Pride security funding projects have reached more than 4.7 million people across Canada who have benefitted from increased safety at Pride events.

The federal government has provided $6.3 million since 2023 to Fierté Canada Pride to address security needs at Pride festivals across the country. Over 130 grants have been distributed to 2SLGBTQI+ organizations by Fierté Canada Pride to help cover the rising costs of security at Pride festivals.

2SLGBTQI+ organizations saw improved on‑the‑ground safety practices at Pride events, increased organizational capacity for de‑escalation, accessibility, and emergency response, and the creation of reusable national training tools.

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Contacts: Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 819-661-2374, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]