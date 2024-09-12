Federal government, provincial government and municipalities invest in public transit in Cornwall, Kingston, Peterborough, and Trent Hills

KINGSTON, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Four communities in Eastern Ontario are set to enhance their public transit systems through a combined investment of more than $83 million. This funding comes from the federal government, the provincial government, and the municipalities of Cornwall, Kingston, Peterborough, and Trent Hills.

This funding was announced by MP Mark Gerretsen, MPP Ric Bresee, Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson, and Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale.

Kingston Transit is adding 13 battery-electric buses to its fleet and improving pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure, including new off-road trails, sidewalks, and pedestrian crossings. The city will also build new transit stations and bus shelters.

Peterborough Transit is boosting its fleet with new diesel-powered buses and upgrading its main transit terminal for greater safety and comfort. Accessible features, such as smooth concrete pads, sidewalk connections, and transit shelters, are also being installed at bus stops.

Cornwall Transit is upgrading the rider experience with new bus shelters, concrete pads, and bus signs in high-traffic areas, while also supporting the transit system with new technology and software.

The Municipality of Trent Hills is acquiring a transit vehicle to support its accessible rural transit program, which provides community members an affordable way to access social opportunities and essential services.

"This is fantastic news for Eastern Ontario! Investing in public transit infrastructure is an investment in our communities. Expanding transit options helps people get to work, school, home, and essential services, making our communities stronger."

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"No matter where you live, you deserve access to transit that is fast, dependable, and affordable. Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government will continue to invest in convenient transit solutions for eastern Ontario that will get families where they need to go."

Ric Bresee, Parliamentary Assistant to the Ontario's Minister of Transportation, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings—Lennox and Addington

"On behalf of the City of Cornwall, I want to thank our provincial and federal partners for this funding. These investments will help us ensure that we are able to meet the growing needs of our transit system, and better serve our residents."

Justin Towndale, Mayor of the City of Cornwall

"This investment, in collaboration with our federal and provincial governments, is not just about improving our public transit system—it's about creating a more sustainable, connected and vibrant community. By adding electric buses and enhancing our infrastructure, we are building a city that puts people first, reduces our carbon footprint and fosters greater mobility for all. I am grateful for this partnership and am looking forward to seeing how these improvements will benefit our community."

Bryan Paterson, Mayor, City of Kingston

"The City of Peterborough is proud to partner with the federal and provincial governments to invest in our public transit system. By improving reliability, accessibility, and the user experience, we are making it easier for people to get to work, school, home, and to access essential services in our community."

Jeff Leal, Mayor, City of Peterborough

"Trent Hills is happy to work with our transportation partner, Community Care Northumberland, to provide responsive and accessible transit options. We thank the Public Transit Infrastructure program for the investment in rural transportation that helps our residents stay connected to the services and spaces that matter to them."

Bob Crate, Mayor, Municipality of Trent Hills

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $30,110,927 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support 18 public transit infrastructure projects. The Government of Ontario is contributing $25,131,436 . The municipalities of Cornwall , Kingston , Peterborough , and Trent Hills are contributing a combined $28,543,027 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program to support 18 public transit infrastructure projects. The Government of is contributing . The municipalities of , , , and are contributing a combined . This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Under the Investing in Canada Plan (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects, including public transit. Over the next five years, the CCBF will invest over $4.7 billion in Ontario , starting with $895 million in 2024-2025.

over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects, including public transit. Over the next five years, the CCBF will invest over in , starting with in 2024-2025. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs. HICC is currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

The Ontario government is investing nearly $70 billion over the next decade to build public transit, including $7.3 billion through ICIP's Public Transit Infrastructure Stream to help municipalities to improve and expand public transit services in communities all across Ontario .

government is investing nearly over the next decade to build public transit, including through ICIP's Public Transit Infrastructure Stream to help municipalities to improve and expand public transit services in communities all across . A combined investment of $5,774,328 was allocated to Kingston , Peterborough , Cornwall and Trent Hills through Ontario's 2023-24 Gas Tax program. The funding can be used to expand service hours, increase routes, purchase new vehicles and improve accessibility to increase transit ridership.

