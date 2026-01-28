COLE HARBOUR, NS, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The federal government, the Halifax Regional Municipality, and Halifax Water are making a combined investment of $6.4 million to improve stormwater management within the Upper Bissett Run watershed to mitigate the risk of road closures and basement and backyard flooding of homes in the area.

The project will decommission existing stormwater piping and upgrade a culvert at Cole Harbour Road and Bissett Run. A section of Upper Bissett Run will also be exposed and restored as a natural watercourse, a process known as daylighting. In addition, a new community pocket park will be created at the bank of the new daylighted section of Upper Bissett Run at Cole Harbour Road.

Once completed, residents in the area will be better protected against damage from surface water flooding and residential basement and backyard flooding associated with high intensity rainfall events. They will also benefit from the addition of more green space for community enjoyment.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

Quotes

"I know how important restoring natural watercourses is for Dartmouth–Cole Harbour, especially when it comes to protecting our community from severe weather. That's why we're investing to help HRM daylight and restore this section of Bissett Run, reducing the risk of flooding for residents in the Cole Harbour Commons area. It shows how governments can work together to better protect people and their homes from climate change and natural disasters."

The Honourable Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth–Cole Harbour

"Investing in climate-ready infrastructure is critical. By strengthening stormwater systems, we can ensure growth is sustainable and resilient. These investments safeguard families, homeowners, and businesses - building communities that thrive for generations to come."

His Worship Andy Fillmore, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,560,000 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the Halifax Regional Municipality is contributing $2,819,999. An additional $1,020,001 is to be contributed by Halifax Water .

Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

To date, over $3 billion has been announced for more than 120 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: A Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; A Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

