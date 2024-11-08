DELTA, BC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing $7.6 million to protect people, essential transportation corridors, farmlands, and businesses in the City of Delta from increasingly intense rainstorms due to the impacts of climate change.

This was announced by the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity of Canada and Member of Parliament for Delta and His Worship George V. Harvie, Mayor of the City of Delta.

The project will build two new drainage pump stations: the 84 Street Drainage Pump Station and the Silda Drainage Pump Station.

The 84 Street Drainage Pump Station will address flooding concerns, including water ponding on roadways, railway tracks, and agricultural lands. The station will manage stormwater, transporting it through a force main pipeline to the discharge point at the Boundary Bay dike. It will also protect critical transportation networks, including local roads, Highway 99, and the railway corridor to Deltaport, from disruptions caused by flooding-related closures. Additionally, the pump station will include a flap gate and an energy dissipation structure to prevent backflow and minimize environmental impacts on local ecosystems.

The Silda Drainage Pump Station will reduce the risk of flooding at Highway 91/17 interchange. It will also address flooding concerns, including water ponding on roads, railway tracks, and pedestrian trails, as well as impacts on local businesses in the low-lying catchment area.

Quotes

"British Columbia knows rain, but with climate change, the frequency and intensity of storms is rising fast. Much of Delta sits on a coastal floodplain, and every rainy season brings localized flooding—a situation set to intensify as our climate continues to change. Today's announcement shows our commitment to protecting communities and building resilience to face these new realities head-on."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity of Canada and Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"On behalf of Delta Council, I extend our sincere thanks to the Government of Canada for this essential support, enabling us to make meaningful progress in flood protection for our community. With climate change leading to more frequent atmospheric river events and severe storms, our residents, commuters, farming community, and businesses face increasing risks from heavy rainfall and flooding. The new pump stations at 84 Street and the Silda area will play a crucial role in safeguarding our low-lying areas that face flooding due to heavy rainfall events, strengthening our infrastructure, and ensuring the long-term sustainability for our industrial sector and agricultural community. This project represents a vital investment in Delta's future as we address the evolving challenges of climate change."

His Worship George V. Harvie, Mayor of the City of Delta

Quick Facts

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for natural disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

to in benefits. The federal government is investing $7,600,000 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

To date, over $2.76 billion has been announced through DMAF for more than 100 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced through DMAF for more than 100 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. Part of this commitment is $489.1 million in funding from the Adaptation Action Plan, which was released in November 2022 alongside Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . Overall, the National Adaptation Strategy commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. Part of this commitment is in funding from the Adaptation Action Plan, which was released in November 2022 alongside National Adaptation Strategy: . Overall, the National Adaptation Strategy commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through:

Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries;



Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and



Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

