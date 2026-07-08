Federal government launches call for proposals to increase women's economic and leadership opportunities

OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's economy is strongest when women can participate fully. Expanding women's leadership, increasing opportunities in non-traditional fields, like STEM and the skilled trades, and helping women navigate and shape an AI-driven economy will help build a stronger and more competitive Canada.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) announced a call for proposals to support projects that remove barriers and increase access to women's economic and leadership opportunities across Canada.

Women continue to be underrepresented in senior leadership positions and in high-paying, high-growth sectors such as STEM, skilled trades, and emerging industries. As Canada's economy evolves, including through the adoption of artificial intelligence, ensuring women can fully participate is essential to building the strongest economy in the G7.

Through this call for proposals, the federal government is investing $100 million in projects that help women and girls succeed. Funding will support initiatives that expand leadership opportunities, increase women's participation in sectors where they remain underrepresented, and help women develop the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

The deadline for submitting proposals is September 15, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Pacific time. Visit Women and Gender Equality Canada's website for more information and details on how to apply.

Quotes

"A stronger economy depends on making sure everyone has the opportunity to succeed. When more women can lead businesses and enter high-growth industries, Canada is stronger and more competitive. Through this investment, we're helping organizations remove barriers, open new doors, and ensure more women can contribute their skills, ideas, and leadership to building the strongest economy in the G7."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Quick facts

Through the Women's Program, Women and Gender Equality Canada provides $382.5 million over five years, and $76.5 million ongoing starting in 2026-2027, to support organizations across Canada working to advance gender equality. This includes time-limited projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in Canadian society.

This call for proposals builds on the 2023 Women's Economic and Leadership Opportunities Fund, which supported approximately 170 projects focused on advancing women's economic security and prosperity.

Associated links

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SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Ruth Mekonnen, Acting Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 819-360-0557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]