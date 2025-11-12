REGINA, SK, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Changes in the global trading system are causing massive disruptions and uncertainty for Canadians. The world has changed, and Canada's economic strategy must change.

Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global shocks. This budget is a plan to enable $1 trillion in investments over the next five years. This is a plan for Canada to give ourselves more than any foreign government can take away – a plan to build Canada strong.

Central to that plan is building – major infrastructure, thousands of more homes, and strong communities. The Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes which will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

To that end, the federal government is partnering with ten organizations across Canada and investing over $22.5 million to support initiatives aimed at preventing and reducing Veteran homelessness in communities from coast to coast to coast.

These projects, funded through the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP), will help Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness access safe and stable housing, as well as the supports they need to thrive. The funding will enable community organizations to deliver tailored services such as housing assistance, mental health and addiction supports, and employment services. This investment reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring that no Veteran is left behind.

By investing in local organizations, we're empowering communities to deliver real, lasting solutions to Veteran homelessness. These projects will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who served.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

Quotes

"Veterans have served our country with courage and dedication. It's our responsibility to ensure they have a safe place to call home and the support they need to rebuild their lives. Through the Veteran Homelessness Program, we are working with communities across Canada to make that a reality."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

A total of 34 projects across Canada are receiving funding through the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP), including the ten announced today.

The VHP supports Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The VHP is funding projects under two streams: Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use. Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research, improved data collection, and capacity building for organizations to deliver tailored services.

According to Census 2021, there are an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. As of October 2025, the Government of Canada estimates that there are approximately 1,800 Veterans experiencing homelessness across Canada.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is a part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion-plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency that will build and finance affordable housing at scale, while catalysing a more innovative housing industry and increasing its productivity.

Build Canada Homes will work with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities to help fight homelessness by building supportive and transitional housing to help people get back on their feet.

As one of its first four investments, Build Canada Homes will invest $1 billion in the construction of transitional and supportive housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Budget 2025 proposes to provide $184.9 million over four years, starting in 2026-27, and $40.1 million ongoing for Veterans Affairs Canada to stabilise their processing capacity for disability benefits applications and to modernise operational processes and IT infrastructure for their disability benefits program.

Related products

Associated links

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, Email: [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]