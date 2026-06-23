Federal government invests in the Albemarle Brook Restoration in South Bruce Peninsula

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Local waterways and natural habitats will be better protected and restored thanks to an investment of more than $45,840 from the Government of Canada through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

This investment supports environmental protection and ecosystem restoration initiatives that help preserve critical waterways and natural habitats for future generations. With this funding, the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association will restore and protect the Albemarle Brook watershed through streambank restoration, cattle-exclusion fencing, and community education initiatives.

The project will improve water quality, enhance habitat and biodiversity, and support the long-term health of downstream waterways, wetlands, and beaches.

Quotes

"We are proud to support initiatives that protect natural habitats and strengthen environmental sustainability in our communities. The installation of fencing along the brook will help reduce impacts on sensitive shoreline areas and contribute to the restoration of local ecosystems."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This project is the exciting climax to many years of restoring water quality on Albemarle Brook. Thanks to the wonderful cooperation of the farmers owning the land along the creek, we have been able to restore water quality from the source to the mouth of the watercourse. Here, we will create an alternate water source for the cattle and then fence off access to the Brook."

C. Elizabeth Thorn, Past Chair, Project Lead, Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $45,840 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

NIF supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature. To date over $78.1 million has been announced for 25 infrastructure projects through NIF.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of both engineered and natural infrastructure. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope has been allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dr.Jennifer Adams, Scientific Advisor, Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association, 647-781-2208, [email protected]