REGIONAL DISTRICT OF FRASER VALLEY, BC, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Seven rural communities will receive funding for transit plans, feasibility studies, and assessments after an investment of $350,000 from the federal government.

In Fraser Valley, the community will use funding to conduct a transit assessment to identify rural transportation needs, gaps, and potential solutions to support the future of transit within the region and neighbouring First Nation communities.

The Comox Valley Regional District is receiving funding to undertake a transportation study as part of the Saratoga Beach Local Area Plan with the goal of understanding current transit patterns, needs, potential solutions, and viability.

Additional transit assessments, feasibility studies, and community engagement activities will be funded through this investment in the City of Dawson Creek, the District of Fort St. James, the Village of Telkwa, as well as the First Nations of Seabird Island Indian Band, and Skowkale First Nation.

"Reliable access to transit in rural areas creates more connected communities. We are proud to support investments in multiple planning projects across British Columbia to assess the unique needs of rural and Indigenous communities in order to strengthen connections and provide better access to vital services."

Ernie Klassen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for South Surrey—White Rock on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Reliable transportation is the backbone of strong communities and local economies. This action plan will help us better understand the needs of rural communities and First Nations partners, so we can come up with innovative solutions to improve access to jobs, healthcare, and education for rural communities, while also addressing social isolation and loneliness."

Patricia Ross, Fraser Valley Regional District Board Chair

"The CVRD is grateful to receive the Rural Transit Solutions Fund and, with it, the recognition that transportation needs are unique in rural areas. From an affordability, climate, accessibility and public health perspective, it is important to reduce our dependency on automobiles and improve other modes of transportation. We're eager to learn more about alternative options in our rural communities and integrate transportation solutions into strategic efforts such as the Saratoga Beach Local Area Plan."

Edwin Grieve, Chair of the CVRD Electoral Area Services Committee

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $350,000 in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF).

in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The RTSF, under the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF), supports the improvement and expansion of locally driven transit solutions, by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern Communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

The RTSF consists of two funding streams: the Planning and Design Projects stream which supports the planning and design activities of a transit system and the Capital Projects stream which supports the purchasing of public transit assets such as vehicles and supporting infrastructure. Both of these streams is currently closed, updates on future intakes can be found on the RTSF website.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the Plan, the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the Plan, the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a grant agreement.

