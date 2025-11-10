GRAND FALLS, NB, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The purchase of new accessible buses and upgraded equipment will improve public transit services for several northwest New Brunswick communities after an investment of more than $704,000 from the federal government.

This was announced by MP Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault, on behalf of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities Canada. Along with Nicole Somers, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Regional Services Commission (NRSC) and Mayor of the City of Saint-Quentin, and Bruno Volpé, Bruno Volpé, Chief Executive Officer of the Northwest Regional Services Commission.

With this funding, the NRSC will purchase several new vans, one of which is wheelchair accessible, and will install several new bus shelters, and acquire new software to improve public transit services offered by Flexgo to the regions of Vallée-des-Rivières, Grand Falls Regional Municipality, Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick.

These upgrades will not only provide residents in the region with reliable public transportation to get to work, school, and access essential services, but they will also elevate living conditions to attract more economic growth opportunities in northwest New Brunswick.

"The funding announced today for vehicle purchases and other transit system improvements will enhance accessibility for citizens to access the services they need and contribute to the vitality of their communities. By improving mobility for all, we are building stronger and more resilient communities."

Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska--Restigouche

"Much more than a means of transportation, this is a strategic investment to improve access to essential services and healthcare, support our post-secondary students, attract workers and families, stimulate our tourism development, and strengthen our commitment to sustainable development. This service will meet the needs of our seniors, workers, and families, helping to build a more connected, stronger, and more resilient region."

Nicole Somers, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Regional Services Commission and Mayor of the City of Saint-Quentin

The federal government is investing $704,160 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) and local governments are providing total contribution of $88,020.

The RTSF, under the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF), supports initiatives that enhance access to public transit, helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern communities conduct their day-to-day activities. By improving the availability and reliability of public transit options, the RTSF helps build stronger, more connected communities across the country.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The CPTF will ramp up to deliver an average of $3 billion every year in stable, permanent and predictable public transit and active transportation funding to communities across the country.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

