OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $245 million in contributions and low-cost repayable loans to help build and repair 5,364 homes through five housing projects located in Ottawa.

These projects are supported through various initiatives under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) and aim to address needs across the housing continuum for diverse communities, prioritizing Ottawa's most vulnerable populations.

The announcement took place at 280 Rochester Street, a 241-unit seniors' building within Ottawa Community Housing's (OCH) repair portfolio. The project includes upgrades to essential systems, safety features, and site improvements to enhance residents' quality of life.

OCH received $13.3 million through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help repair 3,722 units within their portfolio.

The funding announced today also includes:

$110,000,000 in loans through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) to Zibi District Block 204, located at 300 Mìwàte Private, which will help create 244 new rental units with affordability conditions.

$65,000,000 in loans through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) to 360 Laurier Ave W Conversion, which will help create 139 new rental units with affordability and accessibility conditions.

$49,000,000 in loans through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) to Richmond & Island Park, located at 70 Richmond Road, which will help create 103 new rental units with affordability and accessibility conditions.

$8,580,000 in contribution through the Federal Lands Initiative (FLI) to 1010 Somerset, which will help create 1,156 new units.

Through investments like these, the federal government is working to end the housing crisis, so that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home today – and so future generations have the same opportunity to rent or own a place of their own as generations that came before them.

Quotes:

"Our Government is investing in housing here in Ottawa and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With our partners, we are providing a helping hand for individuals and families in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Safe, affordable, accessible and supportive homes is a priority for our community. I am delighted that the Canadian government is providing critical funding to construct and repair 5,000 homes in Ottawa Centre. We remain committed to build more homes in our community." – Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

"Every investment in housing is an investment in reducing and preventing homelessness. We appreciate the federal government's investment to support the repair and revitalization of 3,722 homes within OCH's portfolio across Ottawa. This funding is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to provide safe and high-quality affordable housing for those who need it the most. It will allow us to further enhance living conditions for tenants and improve key infrastructure. Everyone deserves a place to call home and this collaboration with our Federal partners through the National Housing Strategy demonstrates how working together helps preserve much needed affordable housing." – Stéphane Giguère, CEO of Ottawa Community Housing

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement follows the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith's, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, January 26 announcement of more than $2.1 billion in contributions and low-cost repayable loans to build and repair 22,417 homes across different municipalities in Ontario . The above-mentioned projects were featured in that announcement, with the exception of the Ottawa Community Housing repairs portfolio. The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025 – 26 to 2028 – 2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The $55 billion Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across Canada by 2031 – 32. The ACLP provides fully repayable low-interest loans to encourage the construction of more rentals for middle-class Canadians. It creates a positive impact to the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. A stable supply of purpose-built rental housing is essential for more people in Canada to have access to housing that meets their needs As of September 2024, CMHC has committed $20.65 billion in loans through ACLP to support the creation of more than 53,000 rental homes. It is one of many programs and initiatives under the National Housing Strategy designed to help address housing needs across the housing continuum. It complements other NHS initiatives that focus on funding affordable housing units for lower-income households. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the ACLP which includes the program being extended from 2027 – 28 to 2031 – 2032. The enhancements will allow applicants to apply for funding for on- and off-campus student housing to support post-secondary educational institutions as well as independent seniors housing. There are no longer minimum requirements relating to energy efficiency and accessibility, instead applicants will benefit from making stronger commitments to desired rental supply and social outcomes.

billion is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across by 2031 – 32. The Federal Lands Initiative (FLI) is an over $318 million fund that supports the transfer or leasing of surplus federal lands and buildings to be used as affordable housing. The FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Housing Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC), Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and Canada Lands Company (CLC).

Additional Information:

