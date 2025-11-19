OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - While the national mortgage delinquency rate decreased in the second quarter of 2025 for the first time in three years to 0.22%, pockets of financial stress remain, particularly in Ontario. This according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) latest Residential Mortgage Industry Report (RMIR).

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in the national delinquency rate was led by lower delinquency rates in Atlantic Canada, Quebec and the Prairie provinces. In contrast, in Ontario, the mortgage delinquency rate (0.23%) was above the national average for the first time since at least 2012. In British Columbia, mortgage delinquency rates increased from 0.16% to 0.19% between Q2 2024 and Q2 2025.

In Toronto, the mortgage delinquency rate increased from 0.15% in Q2 2024 to 0.24% in Q2 2025, a year-over-year increase of 60% and a level not seen since Q3 2012.

CMHC continues to monitor these trends closely, along with other indicators in the residential mortgage market.

