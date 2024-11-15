CLARENVILLE, NL, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - A new wheelchair-accessible bus will be on the road serving the Clarenville region after an investment of $260,000 from the federal government and the Town of Clarenville.

This was announced by MP Churence Rogers and Mayor John Pickett.

The new bus will be operated by Clarenville Region Extended Seniors Transportation (CREST) and will provide low cost, on demand transportation service for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The bus is expected to be in service in early 2025.

Quotes

"Random Age-Friendly Communities and the Town of Clarenville have worked hard to provide accessible transit service through their CREST program. Our government is proud to support community-led initiatives like CREST that improve rural transit and accessibility across the country."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista–Burin–Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our town as well as the Random Age-Friendly Committee is extremely pleased with this announcement on funding to purchase a new wheelchair accessible bus. This means that our residents over the age of 60 and individuals over age 25 and confined to a wheelchair will continue to receive transportation services when required."

His Worship John Pickett, Mayor of Clarenville

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $208,000 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the Town of Clarenville is contributing $52,000 .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the is contributing . The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles, including zero-emission vehicles. This stream closed on February 28, 2024 .

. Through the RTSF's Planning and Design Projects stream eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. This stream will close on November 28, 2024 .

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. This stream will close on . A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Beginning in 2026-2027, the new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

