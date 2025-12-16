LYTTON, BC, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to constructing net-zero, fire-resistant public spaces as part of rebuilding the Village of Lytton. As part of this commitment, a fire and emergency services centre will be built following an investment of more than $23.1 million from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

The new facility will replace the fire hall that was destroyed in the 2021 fire and will provide a space to safely store firefighting apparatus and gear, as well as serve as a training facility. It will include a double height garage with three bays to house firetrucks and rescue vehicles, and will provide storage for a mobile trailer to be used in emergencies.

In addition to the fire hall, the new space will feature an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), which will act as a command centre and support for coordinating response efforts. The EOC will also serve as a central hub in the event of evacuations and emergencies in the area, offering a warm and safe place for community members to gather, access supplies, and connect with loved ones during challenging times caused by climate-related events.

Quotes

"Lytton's recovery has been driven by the resilience of its people in the face of extraordinary challenges. This announcement supports that resilience by strengthening local emergency services and providing a safe, reliable space for the community to come together -- helping ensure Lytton is better prepared, better protected, and able to continue rebuilding for the future."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"The Village of Lytton is thankful for the federal government's commitment to rebuilding infrastructure lost in the 2021 fire. The new fire and emergency services building will strengthen the Lytton Fire and Rescue's ability to train volunteers and respond to fires and motor vehicle incidents in the Lytton area. The facility's Emergency Operations Centre will allow the Village to effectively coordinate emergency responses and to support community members in the event of large-scale emergencies."

Denise O'Connor, Mayor, Village of Lytton

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing $23,142,640 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

Funding for this project falls under the $64 million that the federal government announced on June 14, 2022 towards rebuilding Lytton through the construction of net-zero and fire-resistant public buildings.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

