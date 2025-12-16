NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Traction power equipment replacements are underway to maintain safe and reliable SkyTrain operations across Metro Vancouver, following a combined investment of more than $20.2 million from the federal government and TransLink.

The Expo and Millennium SkyTrain lines extend approximately 60 kilometres and include more than 35 stations. The operations of these lines are supported by a traction power network consisting of substations, electrical cabling, and power rails. As part of TransLink's Traction Power System Replacement project, 11 substations have been identified as containing equipment that is over 30 years old and no longer within the recommended service life.

In this phase of the project, the electrical switchgear at four substations, Waterfront, Broadway, Nanaimo, and Joyce, will be replaced and a pad mounted transformer will be installed at Columbia Transfer, between Columbia Station and the Columbia Substation.

As this critical infrastructure ages, these upgrades are essential for addressing electrical safety issues, maintaining a state of good repair, and ensuring the continued and uninterrupted operation of the Expo and Millennium Lines. They will also support future service growth and fleet expansion across the SkyTrain network.

"Modern, reliable transit infrastructure is essential to keeping Metro Vancouverites moving and supporting the region's long-term growth. This investment supports critical power system upgrades across the SkyTrain network, enhancing service reliability and meeting future transit needs."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"These are the kinds of behind-the-scenes upgrades that are critical to ensuring we have the power to keep SkyTrain running smoothly for years to come. We look forward to the federal government's continued investments in transit infrastructure, and further clarity on the Canada Public Transit Fund, to drive our regional and national economy."

Kevin Quinn, Chief Executive Officer, TransLink

The federal government is investing $10,113,000 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. TransLink is also investing $10,113,000.

This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, over 60 infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia with a total federal contribution of more than $2.65 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $4.05 million.

Public transit investments are a key priority for the federal government.

In 2021, the government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solutions, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide significant permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

