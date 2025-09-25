EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Five communities across Alberta will see enhancements to natural infrastructure, such as water system improvements and ecological restoration, after an investment of more than $1.3 million from the federal government.

In Edmonton, project funding will support educational and conservation initiatives of the Edmonton Valley Zoo by establishing native Aspen Parkland grasses lost to the site over 100 year ago, Boreal shrub and tree plantings for the benefit of native animals in the Zoo's care, and the restoration of one of the City's first green roofs.

Funding in Calgary will transform 2.1 acres of the Rocky Ridge Royal Oak Community Association park by replacing turf with an urban forest and performing site grading for stormwater retention and diversion.

Additional projects for Grande Prairie, Nanton, and École Le Ruisseau in Brooks will create natural, community gathering spaces. Park features will vary but include play structures, walkways, seating areas, insect gardens, natural irrigation and drainage systems, and revegetation.

"Investments in natural infrastructure are key to creating and improving green community gathering spaces. The projects that we are announcing today will provide Albertans with more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors while protecting, restoring, and using natural assets."

Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

"One of the Edmonton Valley Zoo's conservation goals is to implement green practices in all it does and reduce its own environmental footprint. This funding will help us support the Zoo in implementing and showcasing resilient green practices for climate mitigation, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity benefits while also helping to educate visitors about plants and wildlife habitats that some of the native animals in our care rely on."

Tammy Wiebe, Executive Director of the Valley Zoo Development Society

"The Rocky Ridge Royal Oak Community Association is very happy to be the recipient of these funds towards our park naturalization project. This represents a significant investment for RRROCA and the community that will help us advance our priority of creating welcoming and resilient greenspaces within the community."

Jason Kellock, President of the Rocky Ridge Royal Oak Community Association

The federal government is investing $1,390,850 in these projects through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). Municipal and other contributors are investing $887,713 .

in these projects through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). Municipal and other contributors are investing . NIF supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

