CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The City of Calgary will work towards restoring and enhancing wetlands, parks, and other greenspaces after an investment of more than $1.7 million from the federal government.

Funding will restore a historic wetland in northwest Calgary by recontouring the area, removing an existing drainage system, replanting with existing seedbank, native plugs, and plants, and creating trails to enhance access to nature. The West Confederation Park Wetland Restoration project will revive the wetland and help renew an important natural system that filters water, supports local biodiversity, and provides a unique natural refuge within an established community.

Additional existing parks and greenspaces across the city will further benefit from new funding. The Calgary Ecological Network project will enhance seven priority natural spaces across the city, focusing on restoring degraded habitats, improving biodiversity, and strengthening connections between parks, rivers, and local communities. Project works will include the removal of invasive species and planting of native species, improving trails, and enhancing ecological corridors identified through the city's ecological network model. Improving the selected natural spaces will conserve and promote local biological diversity while enhancing habitat connectivity, guide restoration efforts and engage communities in co-creating their access to nature.

Quotes

"Investing in natural infrastructure not benefits our greenspaces, but provides us with a host of indirect benefits, like more opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors and better water filtration. The funding announced today will restore and enhance wetlands, parks, and other greenspaces across the city, making for a more vibrant Calgary for all to enjoy."

Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

"Calgary's natural spaces are more than places for Calgarians to enjoy, they are living systems that are woven into our city's identity. This investment helps us care for them in a way that honours their ecological and cultural significance. Through the Ecological Network project, we're strengthening connections between people and place, and advancing our vision in Connect: A Parks Plan to protect the natural systems our city relies on. This work is not just about restoring habitat: it's about investing in the living city we all belong to, so our communities and nature can thrive together."

Kyle Ripley, Director, Parks & Open Spaces, Operational Services

"Restoring the West Confederation Park wetland is a meaningful investment in the natural infrastructure that builds resilience. By supporting the wetland's ability to recover its natural function, we're strengthening an ecological asset that provides long-term benefits, from improved water retention to healthier habitat and enhanced opportunities for community connection and enjoyment. We are grateful for the federal support that makes this important investment in Calgary's ecological network possible."

Kerensa Fromherz, Director, Public Spaces Delivery, Infrastructure Services

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,732,508 in these two projects through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the City of Calgary is contributing $2,148,128. The Calgary Ecological Network Conservation Framework Design and Implementation project is receiving $1,000,000 in federal funding and $1,965,000 in municipal funding. The West Confederation Wetland Restoration project is receiving $732,508 in federal funding and $183,128 in municipal funding.

The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope has been allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy Act

https://laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/B-9.88/page-1.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/programs/green-prairie-economy.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, The City of Calgary, 403-828-2954, [email protected]