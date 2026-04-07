TORS COVE, NL , April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Energy-efficiency upgrades are coming to Tors Cove Hall after an investment of more than $120,000 from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The funding for the planned renovations was announced by Paul Connors, Member of Parliament for Avalon and Jason Power, Tors Cove Hall Committee Project Manager, in a public event at Tors Cove Hall.

New renovations to Tors Cove Hall will include an updated heating system, new doors, improved lighting and an upgraded kitchen. The upgrades to the community space, which hosts events for up to 200 people, will increase its energy efficiency, lower its carbon output and reduce operating costs of the facility.

Quotes

"Tors Cove Hall is a vital part of the community, regularly hosting events including craft nights, cornhole, and concerts. We're proud to support these renovations that will ensure Tors Cove residents and nearby communities can gather in a space that's energy efficient, warm and welcoming."

Paul Connors, Member of Parliament for Avalon

"Tors Cove Hall serves as the central gathering place for the community, providing a space where individuals of all ages can participate in various activities throughout the year. With the help of federal funding, these enhancements will help balance functionality, inclusivity, sustainability, and modern technology within the community hall. By addressing these needs, Tors Cove Hall will continue to be a valuable resource for local engagement and activities that benefit all members of the community."

Jason Power, Tors Cove Hall Committee, Project Manager

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $120,129 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of program funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Michelle O'Keefe, Chairperson, Tors Cove Hall Committee, [email protected], 709-687-0930