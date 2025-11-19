ABBOTSFORD, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Communities across British Columbia will undertake active transportation improvement and planning projects after a federal investment of more than $6.3 million.

In Abbotsford, funding will support new multi-use pathways, sidewalks, a walking path, and a new active transportation bridge crossing at McLennan Creek. These projects were identified as priorities in Matsqui First Nation's active transportation plan and will provide members with accessible, continuous, and safe active transportation infrastructure to connect with key destinations within their community.

In Duncan and North Cowichan, funding will support the construction of accessible sidewalks and a multi-use path as part of the Canada Avenue Active Transportation Corridor project. Increasing separation between active transportation users and motor vehicle traffic, designated crosswalks, and traffic calming measures will improve safety for users of the area's emerging all ages and abilities network.

Funding will also go towards improving active transportation infrastructure for the We Wai Kai Nation and Snaw-Naw-As Nation and the completion of active transportation plans for the Skuppah Indian Band, Gingolx Village Government, Gitlaxt'aamiks Village Government, and Williams Lake First Nation.

Quotes

"The benefits of investing in our active transportation infrastructure are clear -- increased safety for users, more incentive to use alternatives to vehicular travel, and, ultimately, better connected communities. We will continue to support both capital and planning projects across the country that foster connectivity while promoting greener modes of transportation."

Ernie Klassen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for South Surrey--White Rock

"This project has truly been a collaborative and exciting process. The community has come to together to envision a safe, healthy, and informative pathway that connects the community, while incorporating local artwork and Matsqui history. The residents are very excited for the improved safety and health of the community with well-lit pathways to walk at night, infrastructure that promotes a healthy lifestyle, a pedestrian bridge crossing that connects the entire community, and sidewalks that keep children off the road. Matsqui is looking forward to the completion of this project."

Alice McKay, Chief of Matsqui First Nation

"The Canada Avenue corridor improvements will enhance safety, accessibility, and connection for people traveling between Duncan and North Cowichan. We're excited to invest in our active transportation network and support a healthier, more connected community."

Her Worship Michelle Staples, Mayor of Duncan

"The Canada Avenue Complete Streets project represents two key deliverables of North Cowichan's 2024 Master Transportation Plan by improving safety and connectivity. Complete streets means this busy corridor that connects Duncan with North Cowichan's University Village, and Bell McKinnon growth areas will have active transportation for all ages and abilities as well as enhanced safety for all road users. We look forward to working with our partner, the City of Duncan, to make this project happen for both of our communities."

His Worship, Rob Douglas, Mayor of North Cowichan

Related products

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $6,303,868 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and project recipients are contributing $7,545,249.

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF is part of the larger Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) which will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs, including active transportation.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

