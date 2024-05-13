SYDNEY, NS, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Sydney will get a new trail after an investment of $922,054 from the federal government.

This was announced by Parliamentary Secretary Jaime Battiste, Mayor Amanda McDougall, and Chair of the Washbrook Greenway Coalition Stephanie Johnstone-Laurette.

The Washbrook Greenway Trail will extend 2.6 kilometres from Wentworth Park in the center of Sydney to the Baille Ard Nature Trail System in the south end of the city. By connecting these hubs, Sydney's existing trails will be tied together, creating a network of active transportation in the city.

Quotes

"Today's investment in active transportation infrastructure will contribute to an inclusive, connected community where people can access essential services and local businesses more easily. Expanding the options to navigate and explore Sydney for residents and visitors alike also reduces congestion and emissions, promotes healthier lifestyle options and protects our environment. The expansion of active transportation networks in Canadian communities is an important way in which we are working to support long-term, sustainable and inclusive economic growth."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Washbrook is a beautiful watershed that is host to an even more remarkable ecosystem. Creating space for people to take part in various forms of active transportation while protecting and enhancing our natural environment is what we need more of as we continue to cope with the climate crisis. We are grateful to partner with the Washbrook Coalition on this community building project and look forward to seeing the community actively engage with the Washbrook watershed."

Her Worship Amanda McDougall, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality

"After six years of working to develop, plan and fundraise, the Washbrook Greenway Coalition is so pleased to see our vision of an accessible active transportation trail connecting our community enter its implementation stage. This trail will allow people to enjoy and respect the protected natural space along the Washbrook, while encouraging a more active lifestyle, whether through walking, wheeling, or simply connecting to the many community spaces around it.

We would like to thank Infrastructure Canada for their support in making this a reality, as well as our provincial, municipal and community partners. Investing in communities, and supporting these important initiatives, allows for the south end of Sydney to grow and offer more to not just our residents, but also tourists and potential new residents."

Stephanie Johnstone-Laurette, Chair of the Washbrook Greenway Coalition

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $922,054 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

