NIVERVILLE, MB, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Communities across Manitoba are upgrading their active transportation networks and rural public transit options after investment of more than $1 million from the federal government.

The Town of Niverville is building a new sidewalk and two new sections of asphalt bike path. This project will allow residents to easily walk or bike between the town's residential and commercial areas.

The Municipalities of Glenboro-South Cypress and Oakland Wawanesa will purchase two new accessible buses. In addition, the Municipalities of Teulon, Argyle, and Piney, as well as Buffalo Point First Nation, are getting new transit vans and accessible buses. The new accessible vehicles will help those with limited mobility better get around their communities. In the rural municipalities of West Interlake, Grahamdale and Coldwell, a new vehicle and garage will enhance the existing transit services and expand the medical shuttle network.

Studies and transit plans are being funded in Berens River First Nation and for a group of municipalities in southwestern Manitoba, including Piney and La Broquerie, to explore new ways to improve transportation networks and connect Manitobans safely to the essential services and connections they need in the communities where they work, live, and play.

Quotes

"By investing in transportation infrastructure and services in rural communities in Manitoba, we're broadening access to essential resources and helping Manitobans get to where they need to go more quickly."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Town of Niverville is grateful to be provided this funding by Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada. Active transportation is very important to the health and wellbeing of the residents of Niverville, and this funding will contribute to that by helping the Town complete our commercial path and active transportation network. It will connect our residential developments together, help promote active living and community connection, and encourage residents to get out and enjoy our beautiful town."

His Worship Myron Dyck, Mayor of the Town of Niverville

"The Glenboro-South Cypress-Oakland-Wawanesa Handi-Transit (GSCOW) is a not-for-profit organization, set up to provide much-needed Handi-Transit services to seniors and others in the area. The funding received from the RTSF makes it possible for us to replace our worn-out buses and to continue to offer this vital service.

With deepest gratitude and appreciation, we extend our sincerest thanks for the RTSF grant supporting our Handi-Transit services for residents in our small rural southwest Manitoba community. The grant fuels not just transportation, but the very essence of connectivity, bridging distances and bringing empowerment to those often overlooked. Together, we pave the path for inclusivity and equality in every mile traveled."

Bob McDonald, Chair of Glenboro-South Cypress-Oakland-Wawanesa Handi-Transit

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,051,329 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) and the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. Municipal governments are contributing $159,496 , while the Province of Manitoba is providing $7,500 . Other sources are also providing $160,064 in support of these projects.

Active Transportation Fund (ATF) :

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options. In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.



Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) :

The RTSF helps support public transit in rural and remote communities. The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like purchasing vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. The RTSF's Planning and Design Projects continuous intake remains open. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.



Green Prairie Economy:

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities. On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada . Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.



Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

