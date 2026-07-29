Federal government invests in active transportation and accessibility improvements in Antigonish

TOWN OF ANTIGONISH, NS, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Pedestrians and cyclists on Bay Street will benefit from improved accessibility and safer routes after an investment of more than $545,000 from the federal government.

This was announced by Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton--Canso--Antigonish; and His Worship Sean Cameron, Mayor of the Town of Antigonish.

The project involves the construction of a 3-meter-wide multi-use path on the right side of Bay Street, replacing the existing deteriorated sidewalk. In addition, a number of utility poles currently obstructing the sidewalk will be relocated, eliminating accessibility issues and improving conditions for seasonal maintenance such as winter snow removal. Finally, a landscaped buffer will be built, creating a safe separation from vehicle traffic for all users of the pathway.

On the left-side of Bay Street, the sidewalk will be rebuilt and extended an additional 30 metres to Marian Drive where a new pedestrian crosswalk will be added, featuring curb ramps, tactile warning plates, high-visibility pavement markings, and pedestrian-activated beacon lights to improve visibility and driver awareness.

As part of a larger initiative that involves significant upgrades to municipal services and the streetscape on Bay Street, this project will significantly improve access to St. Martha's Regional Hospital, providing safer, accessible routes for hospital patients, healthcare workers, and visitors, as well as improving overall connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists traveling to and from the town.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to invest in active transportation infrastructure that will create safer, more accessible sidewalks and pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, which will improve the quality of life for residents and visitors in Antigonish."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton--Canso--Antigonish

"This project is about creating better connections for our community and ensuring that residents can move safely and comfortably to one of our most important destinations, St. Martha's Regional Hospital. By improving pedestrian access to the hospital, we are enhancing accessibility for patients, visitors, staff, and families, while encouraging healthier and more active ways of getting around. This new pathway is another important piece of our growing active transportation network. It will connect the Town's recently completed active transportation trail on the east end of Main Street with the hospital's existing pathway system, creating a seamless and accessible route for everyone who uses it. Together, these investments are helping us build a more connected, accessible, and vibrant community--one that supports the well-being of our residents today and for years to come."

His Worship Sean Cameron, Mayor, Town of Antigonish

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $547,400 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Town of Antigonish is contributing $364,933.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement. Final project parameters, including scope and funding, may be modified as negotiations advance.

Associated links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Pauline Cameron, Projects Communications Coordinator, 902-318-5038, [email protected]