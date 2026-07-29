Building Canada strong by investing in the Saint John Multipurpose Recreational Facility

SAINT JOHN, NB, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State for Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions and Member of Parliament for Saint John--Kennebecasis, and her Worship Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of the City of Saint John, announced a federal investment of up to $29.8 million, and a municipal contribution of $20 million for the Saint John Multipurpose Recreational Facility through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Funding will support the construction of the Saint John Multipurpose Recreational Facility, which will include two ice surfaces, a library, and a dedicated space for community support services. The facility will connect to the Irving Oil Field House and complement its indoor fitness programs. An integrated heating and cooling system shared between the two facilities will also support the City's net-zero greenhouse gas emissions targets.

This project aims to improve accessibility, inclusivity, and quality of life by providing residents with greater access to sports, recreation, and community spaces in a sustainable, energy efficient manner.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. The Government of Canada is building infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the type of infrastructure projects that support stronger, safer, more connected communities across the country."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in the Saint John Multipurpose Recreational Facility in Saint John will help expand opportunities for residents to participate in sports, recreation, and community activities. By providing modern, welcoming facilities, it will encourage active lifestyles, foster social connections, and improve the overall quality of life for people of all ages and abilities."

Wayne Long, Secretary of State for Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions and Member of Parliament for Saint John--Kennebecasis

"Investing in modern, energy efficient community infrastructure is an investment in the future of our city and our region. This exciting initiative strengthens our ability to meet the needs of an increasingly growing, healthy and active population, while also supporting our long-term vision for a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient Saint John. We are proud to partner with the Government of Canada on this transformative facility that will benefit families, athletes, organizations, and communities throughout the Saint John region for generations to come."

Her Worship Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of the City of Saint John

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $29,825,732 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund, and the City of Saint John is contributing $20,000,000.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can find more information on how to send their initial expression of interest for shovel-ready projects on the Build Communities Strong Fund webpage. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations, if applicable.



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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Kip Ready, Senior Manager, External Relations and Communications, City of Saint John, [email protected]