Aug 01, 2024, 13:30 ET
COWANSVILLE, QC, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than 3.2 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 57 affordable homes in Estrie.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – alongside the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, and Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke.
The federal funding announced is contributing to the construction of four housing projects, including 52 new housing units. A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"In the Eastern Townships, as elsewhere in Canada, access to affordable housing is crucial to the stability and well-being of our communities. Today's announcement is a concrete example of our commitment to helping our region's citizens. This investment in 57 housing units is the fruit of an essential collaboration and testifies to our commitment to making our society more inclusive and accessible for all."– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Paliament for Brome-Missisquoi
"Investing in affordable housing isn't about pouring money into concrete. It's about investing in the well-being of Canadians. Like the future residents of these units, who will have access to a safe and comfortable place to call home, where they can rest, recharge and welcome their loved ones. We continue to deliver for Quebecers by taking concrete action that makes a real difference."– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant
"We are committed to supporting projects that meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our community. By investing in infrastructure like this, we offer not only a roof over our heads, but also hope and a chance to rebuild shattered lives."– Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke
Quick facts:
Additional Information:
Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF
|
Project Name
|
Region/City
|
Funding ($)
|
Units
|
Le Chevalier
|
Lac-Mégantic
|
2,374,599
|
21
|
Val-des-Sources (rue St-Roch)
|
Val-des-Sources
|
400,000
|
16
|
Shelter
|
Cowansville
|
345,018
|
15
|
Shelter
|
Lac-Mégantic
|
100,000
|
5
|
TOTAL
|
3,219,617
|
57
