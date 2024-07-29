Federal government invests in 542 affordable homes in Charlottetown
Jul 29, 2024, 11:37 ET
CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $6.1 million in contributions through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help repair 542 affordable homes in Charlottetown and Lennox Island.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – alongside, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, and the Honourable Rob Lantz, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities for the province of Prince Edward Island.
It took place at the Canadian Mental Health Association's (CMHA) Prince Edward Island's chapter office, 178 Fitzroy Street in Charlottetown, which received $980,000 to repair 98 homes at several locations across the province. CMHA Charlottetown previously received $7.9 million in funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) in 2022. Established in 1984, CMHA owns and operates residential units and programming spaces for those seeking mental health support.
A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"We're working hard to make sure that every family, every senior, and every young person in Prince Edward Island has a roof over their head. Folks deserve access to safe, stable housing, and today's investment of over $6 million to repair and maintain 542 affordable housing units across the province will make a real difference." – The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
"If we're not investing in the long-term quality of our current affordable housing stock and these units fall into disrepair, the historic investments we're making in creating new affordable housing units is negated. With a five-year capital plan of $21 million for repairs and renovations to our provincially owned housing units, our provincial housing strategy recognizes this important balance. It sets out priority actions to achieve both. I look forward to continuing to work with all levels of government and community partners to provide affordable, safe, accessible and efficient housing in our communities." - The Honourable Rob Lantz, PEI Minister of Housing, Land and Communities
Quick facts:
Additional Information:
Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF
Project Name
Region/City
Funding
Units
Abegweit First Nation repairs
Charlottetown
$1,750,000
114
Lennox Island First Nation Repairs 2
Lennox Island
$300,000
20
Lennox Island Repairs
Lennox Island
$150,000
10
PEI Housing Corp Repairs
Charlottetown
$3,000,000
300
CMHA Repairs
Charlottetown
$980,000
98
Total
$6,180,000
542
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts : Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
