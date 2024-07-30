SAINT-ULRIC, QC, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than 35 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 360 affordable homes in the regions of Bas-Saint-Laurent, Québec, Mauricie and Lanaudière.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton—Stanstead – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – alongside the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

It took place at Résidence L'Entre Gens, located at 6 L'Entre Gens in Saint-Ulric, which received $1.1 million to build 22 new homes. It is operated by Comité L'Entre Gens and units are dedicated to low- and moderate-income seniors. The building features communal spaces, such as a dining room, a lounge, and a kitchen. Meals are also provided twice a day for the residents.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for the Canadian population. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Vulnerable families and individuals will have access to 360 affordable housing units built or repaired through the Government of Canada's Affordable Housing Fund. These projects not only create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, but also provide hundreds of safe and affordable homes for our communities." – The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton—Stanstead

"Our National Housing Strategy is focused on those who need it most: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, people with mental health and addiction issues, veterans and young adults. L'Entre Gens housing project in Saint-Ulric is an inspiring example of this, which is intended for low- and moderate-income seniors." – The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Quick facts:

The federal funding announced today is helping create a total of 297 new homes and is leading to the repairs of 63 homes.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing. Through the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over $14 billion . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.

for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional to the fund. This program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units.

, the federal government has committed through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. To support the Government's work to grow housing supply and address the need for more affordable and rental homes, CMHC is implementing the Frequent Builder framework.

framework. The Frequent Builder framework will help expedite applications for the Affordable Housing Fund and the Apartment Construction Loan Program. The Frequent Builder status is given to existing housing providers with a proven track record of building multi-residential units. Different criteria apply to Governments, non-profit and for-profit organizations to qualify for Frequent Builder status.

status is given to existing housing providers with a proven track record of building multi-residential units. Different criteria apply to Governments, non-profit and for-profit organizations to qualify for status. Frequent Builders may receive benefits such as priority treatment, a streamlined process through intake, underwriting and approval stages, underwriting and advancing flexibilities, as well as the possibility of funding commitments for future years which will allow funding predictability and better planning for their pipeline of projects.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF

Project Name Region/City Funding Units Les Habitations Nicolas Rioux Saint-Eugène-de-Ladrière $180,000 6 Shelter Rimouski $874,300 15 Résidence L'Entre-Gens Saint-Ulric $1,126,000 22 Villa Saint-Honoré Saint-Honoré-de-

Témiscouata $481,537 10 Habitations des Érables Sainte-Luce $587,906 10 Manoir Rose-Marquis Dégelis $784,999 16 Bon Conseil Montmagny $966,496 9 Habitations Charles-IV Québec $12,225,000 163 Shelter Saint-Raymond $218,887 12 Shelter Québec $5,831,353 12 Centre CASA Saint-Augustin-de-

Desmaures $1,358,115 8 Coopérative d'habitation

Bellevue-Berthierville Berthierville $3,680,142 48 Shelter Shawinigan $4,646,791 8 Shelter Trois-Rivières $2,971,916 21 Total $ 35,933,442 360

