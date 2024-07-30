Federal government invests in 360 affordable homes in Bas-Saint-Laurent, region of Québec City, Mauricie and Lanaudière Français
Jul 30, 2024, 09:15 ET
SAINT-ULRIC, QC, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than 35 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 360 affordable homes in the regions of Bas-Saint-Laurent, Québec, Mauricie and Lanaudière.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton—Stanstead – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – alongside the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.
It took place at Résidence L'Entre Gens, located at 6 L'Entre Gens in Saint-Ulric, which received $1.1 million to build 22 new homes. It is operated by Comité L'Entre Gens and units are dedicated to low- and moderate-income seniors. The building features communal spaces, such as a dining room, a lounge, and a kitchen. Meals are also provided twice a day for the residents.
A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for the Canadian population. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Vulnerable families and individuals will have access to 360 affordable housing units built or repaired through the Government of Canada's Affordable Housing Fund. These projects not only create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, but also provide hundreds of safe and affordable homes for our communities." – The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton—Stanstead
"Our National Housing Strategy is focused on those who need it most: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, people with mental health and addiction issues, veterans and young adults. L'Entre Gens housing project in Saint-Ulric is an inspiring example of this, which is intended for low- and moderate-income seniors." – The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine.
Quick facts:
Additional Information:
Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF
|
Project Name
|
Region/City
|
Funding
|
Units
|
Les Habitations Nicolas Rioux
|
Saint-Eugène-de-Ladrière
|
$180,000
|
6
|
Shelter
|
Rimouski
|
$874,300
|
15
|
Résidence L'Entre-Gens
|
Saint-Ulric
|
$1,126,000
|
22
|
Villa Saint-Honoré
|
Saint-Honoré-de-
|
$481,537
|
10
|
Habitations des Érables
|
Sainte-Luce
|
$587,906
|
10
|
Manoir Rose-Marquis
|
Dégelis
|
$784,999
|
16
|
Bon Conseil
|
Montmagny
|
$966,496
|
9
|
Habitations Charles-IV
|
Québec
|
$12,225,000
|
163
|
Shelter
|
Saint-Raymond
|
$218,887
|
12
|
Shelter
|
Québec
|
$5,831,353
|
12
|
Centre CASA
|
Saint-Augustin-de-
|
$1,358,115
|
8
|
Coopérative d'habitation
|
Berthierville
|
$3,680,142
|
48
|
Shelter
|
Shawinigan
|
$4,646,791
|
8
|
Shelter
|
Trois-Rivières
|
$2,971,916
|
21
|
Total
|
$ 35,933,442
|
360
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
