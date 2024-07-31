The Salvation Army's Harbour Light project is relocating to 130 East Cordova. This project is a partnership between the federal government, through the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Correctional Service of Canada, the Province, through BC Housing, the City of Vancouver, and the Salvation Army. Once complete, it will replace and expand capacity of the current Harbour Light building at 119 East Cordova, which is in need of repair.

The new nine-storey building will be made up of 300 units, including 134 year-round shelter spaces, 70 supportive homes, 46 affordable rentals, and 50 correctional beds. The new facility will also include a community programming space.

Construction is underway and expected to complete in 2026. During construction, the Salvation Army will continue to operate Harbour Light out of the current location and a temporary shelter location on East Hastings.

The new development will allow the Salvation Army to continue the mission of Harbour Light to provide emergency shelter and transition facilities in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) that enable clients to regain their health, obtain shelter, participate in substance-use recovery programs, access affordable housing, build employment skills and re-establish community connections.

Funding for this project includes:

$27.2 million from the federal government, including $23.6 million through the Affordable Housing Fund and $3.6 million from Correctional Service of Canada

from the federal government, including through the Affordable Housing Fund and from Correctional Service of $29.6 million from the Province of British Columbia , through BC Housing's Supportive Housing Fund for 57 supportive homes

from the Province of , through BC Housing's Supportive Housing Fund for 57 supportive homes $43.6 million contribution and the land for the project from the Salvation Army

contribution and the land for the project from the Salvation Army The City of Vancouver is providing $756,000 in fee waivers and a Community Housing Incentive Program (CHIP) grant funding totalling $910,000

Quotes

"Today's announcement demonstrates how the federal government is working with partners from all levels of government and non-profit organizations to create a safe environment where individuals can receive the necessary supports they need in order to thrive. This mix of shelter beds and affordable homes will give Vancouver's most vulnerable residents a place to recover, rebuild and thrive. This is another way that the National Housing Strategy ensures that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The new Harbour Light facility will offer hundreds of safe housing options to Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and the people who need it most. This project is an example of what can be realized when partners work together to help address the complex challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness in Vancouver – and this important work is ongoing as committed in our Belonging in BC homelessness action plan." – The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing for the Province of BC

"People experiencing or at risk of homelessness are better able to gain stability when they have access to affordable housing and essential supports such as health and employment. The new Harbour Light facility and the retention of the old one means that more homes will be accessible, and services will continue to be available to people who need it most. Thanks to involved partners, people in the community will not be left on their own in their path to recovery and stability."– Joan Phillip, MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant

"The Vancouver Harbour Light housing project is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to support the most vulnerable members in our community. By providing safe, affordable housing and essential services, we're creating a foundation for stability and recovery for those in the Downtown Eastside. We're proud to support the work of local non-profits who play an important role in delivering supportive and affordable housing in Vancouver." – Ken Sim, Mayor, City of Vancouver

"The new Vancouver Harbour Light facility will allow us to continue to provide hope to those in need in the Downtown Eastside for years to come. With safe and welcoming social, living and learning spaces, the new and exciting purpose-designed residential facility will enhance our existing comprehensive continuum-of-care model, further serve our client's diverse needs, and provide new opportunities for the skills and personal development necessary for lasting transformation. We are also pleased that our new building will include a dedicated space for women, offering specialized services and supports tailored to the unique needs of women experiencing homelessness and substance use." – Jim Coggles, Executive Director, The Salvation Army Harbour Light

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS ), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at http://www.placetocallhome.ca.The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

is part of ), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at http://www.placetocallhome.ca.The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. The Affordable Housing Fund, provides funding through contributions or low-interest and/or forgivable loans to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. As of December 31, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $8.17 billion to support the creation of over 32,000 units and the repair of over 155,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

, the federal government has committed to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. The provides funding through contributions or low-interest and/or forgivable loans to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. These projects are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has delivered nearly 80,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway, including more including more than 7,600 in Vancouver .

housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has delivered nearly 80,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway, including more including more than 7,600 in . The Province has provided a $29.6 million equity contribution through BC Housing's Supportive Housing Fund, and BC Housing will retain ownership of 57 supportive housing units upon completion.

Related links:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

To learn about B.C.'s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

SOURCE Government of Canada

Information on this news release: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Ministry of Housing, Media Relations, 236 478-0251; BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]