PORTUGAL COVE–ST. PHILIP'S, NL, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - A former schoolhouse and church hall in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's will be renovated and re-purposed as a multi-use, community facility after an investment of over $1.7 million from the federal government.

This was announced by Minister Joanne Thompson and Arts Wellness Heritage Group President Michael Pretty.

The Arts, Wellness and Heritage (AWH) Community Hall will see significant upgrades to the 109-year-old building, including a 75 m² expansion, renovated bathrooms, solar panels and heat pump system. The building will become fully accessible and energy efficient, creating an easy-to-access, welcoming space for all seasons.

The upgraded AWH Group Hall will be a hub for arts, wellness, heritage environmental and environmental programming for residents and visitors. It will also serve as a gathering place for the planned 60-acre eco-park that will start at the base of the hills near the building.

Quotes

"Portugal Cove-St. Philip's knows how to build community, and the Arts, Wellness, and Heritage Group is right at the heart of that. I'm proud we're investing in the future AWH Community Hall -- a place that'll be accessible, and there for people to gather, celebrate, and get through the long winter months together."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"The project will have profound impact on our community and region. This rental hall will have the latest in modern AV technologies and will be centering on inclusiveness, and the best environmental practices. The improvements to the Arts, Wellness, and Heritage Community Center will create a multi-generational positive effect for the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's. We are truly thankful to the Canadian Government for this."

Arts Wellness Heritage Group President Michael Pretty

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,742,506 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Joanne Jacobs, Communications Director, AWH Group, 709-330-7446, [email protected], www.awhgroup.ca