Federal Government Crushing Small Business: Responsible Retailers Call on St. Paul's Byelection Candidates to Stand up for Local Businesses

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC) is calling on all candidates in the St. Paul's Federal byelection to stand with local small business owners and oppose the federal government's proposed legislation that will hurt small businesses in St. Paul's and across Canada. This legislation grants unprecedented powers to the federal Health Minister to dictate where natural health products can be sold, benefiting big box retailers at the expense of small businesses.

The proposed policy removes nicotine replacement therapies from convenience stores, making them accessible only through consultations with pharmacists at drug stores. This move is counterproductive to public health goals and makes it harder for adults to access Health Canada-approved smoking cessation products. By placing such heavy restrictions on these products, the policy will likely drive consumers to illegal black-market channels, where unregulated products are sold without age restrictions.

Anne Kothawala, President and CEO of the CICC, stated, "It is hypocritical that the government trusts convenience stores to sell age-restricted products such as alcohol, lottery tickets, and tobacco, yet takes an entirely different approach when it comes to smoking cessation products like nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs). Convenience stores have a proven track record of responsibly handling age-restricted products, making them the ideal place to sell NRTs. The government is pushing consumers to online and black-market sellers who do not enforce age restrictions."

Dan Kelly, President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, warned, "This legislation would have serious negative impacts on small businesses that are simply trying to follow the law. Small business owners are dedicated to their communities and already deal with regulated products every day. We need to support and protect our responsible retailers, not put them at a disadvantage."

Local small business owners are particularly concerned about the impact on their livelihoods and the community.

Amyn Merchant, a convenience store owner in St. Paul's remarked, "We've always followed the rules and ensured that age-restricted products are sold responsibly. This legislation will unfairly penalize us while doing nothing to curb the actual problem of youth access through illegal means. I have seen many convenience stores in our community close their doors as it is getting harder and harder to stay in business. These government policies are very hurtful not only to our stores, but to the customers we serve."

The CICC supports additional regulations on NRTs concerning flavors and marketing restrictions but opposes place-of-sale infringements. These measures can prevent youth access without unfairly penalizing responsible retailers and limiting adult access to smoking cessation products.

The CICC urges all candidates in the St. Paul's byelection to join the Responsible Retailers coalition and call on the federal government to reconsider this harmful policy. It's time to protect small businesses and ensure that NRTs remain accessible to those trying to quit smoking.

SOURCE Responsible Retailers, Trusted in Your Community

For more information: [email protected]; For media inquiries: [email protected]