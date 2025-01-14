MILTON, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Member of Parliament Adam Van Koeverden, alongside Mayor Gordon Krantz, announced over $7.2 million in funding for the Town of Milton's public transit infrastructure through the Baseline Funding stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF).

This funding, which will be delivered over 10 years from 2026 until 2036, will help advance key improvements to Milton's public transit system. Providing predictable funding will help the Town with long-term planning, and enable them to upgrade, replace, or modernize current public transit and active transportation infrastructure. Ridership on public transit in Milton continues to grow rapidly. Baseline funding is conditional on the Town of Milton submitting a capital plan, and the subsequent signing of a funding agreement.

The Canada Public Transit Fund is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities. The Fund will deliver stable funding for municipalities and transit agencies with the resources they need to plan and implement key public transit projects that will meet their needs for decades to come.

Quotes

"Milton is one of Canada's fastest growing communities and our public transit system needs to keep pace. The federal government is investing over $7 million over 10 years so that Milton can benefit from updated public transit that connects residents to places, services, family, and friends. By making this investment, the federal government is helping to decrease pollution and traffic congestion, while making life more affordable."

Adam Van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton

"Today's announcement is a pivotal moment for the Town of Milton as we continue to build a community that is connected, sustainable, and ready for the future. This significant investment of over $7.2 million through the Canada Public Transit Fund will enable us to enhance our public transit system, ensuring it meets the needs of our growing population. Reliable and modern transit infrastructure is vital for supporting our residents, fostering economic growth, and reducing our environmental footprint. On behalf of the Town of Milton, I extend my gratitude to the federal government for their commitment to our community's success."

His Worship Gordon Krantz, Mayor of the Town of Milton

"This substantial investment through the Canada Public Transit Fund is a testament to Milton's commitment to enhancing our transit services. With the endorsement of our Five-Year Service Plan and Master Plan Update, we are poised to implement strategic improvements that will expand our network by over 150% by 2041. This funding will be instrumental in realizing our vision of a safe, reliable, and integrated transit system that meets the evolving needs of our growing community."

Tony D'Alessandro, Director of Transit Services, Town of Milton

Quick Facts

The Town of Milton will receive over $7.2 million over ten years from 2026 to 2036.

will receive over over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

Associated Links

Canada Public Transit Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/cptf-ftcc/index-eng.html

Prime Minister news release: The largest public transit investment in Canadian history

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/07/17/largest-public-transit-investment-canadian-hist

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]