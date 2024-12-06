NEW MINAS, NS , Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, alongside Dave Corkum, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings and Chair of the Kings Transit Board of Directors, announced over $5.1 million in funding for public transit infrastructure in Annapolis, Kings, and Digby counties through the Baseline Funding stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF).

This funding, which will be delivered over 10 years from 2026 until 2036, will help advance key improvements to the Kings Transit Authority's public transit system. Providing predictable funding will help the transit authority with long-term planning, and upgrade, replace, or modernize current public transit and active transportation infrastructure. The Kings Transit Authority serves the Annapolis Valley, covering communities from Grand-Pré to Weymouth. Baseline funding is conditional on the Kings Transit Authority submitting a capital plan, and the subsequent signing of a funding agreement.

The Canada Public Transit Fund is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities. The Fund will deliver stable funding for municipalities and transit agencies with the resources they need to plan and implement key public transit projects that will meet their needs for decades to come.

"The federal government is investing more than $5.1 million over 10 years so that people in the Annapolis Valley can benefit from updated public transit that connects them to places, services, family, and friends. Investing in public transit infrastructure reduces traffic congestion and air pollution, supports the increase in housing supply and improves affordability, increases transit capacity, and improves social inclusion."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"On behalf of the members of the Kings Transit Authority, I wish to thank the federal government for this investment in public transit here in the Annapolis Valley. This funding will go a long way in providing a safe, sustainable, accessible, and inclusive public transit system connecting all people of all ages and abilities within our communities."



His Worship Dave Corkum, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings and Chair of the Kings Transit Board of Directors

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The Kings Transit Authority will receive $5,144,990 over ten years.

over ten years. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the Government of Canada's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the Government of Canada to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas.

