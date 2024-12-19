GREATER SUDBURY, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, and Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury announced more than $14 million in federal funding for the City of Greater Sudbury's public transit infrastructure, through the Baseline Funding stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF).

This funding, which will be delivered over 10 years from 2026 until 2036, will help advance key improvements to GOVA, Greater Sudbury's public transit system. The predictable funding will help the city plan, upgrade, replace, or modernize current public transit and active transportation infrastructure. GOVA serves Greater Sudbury and has the largest network in Northern Ontario.

The Canada Public Transit Fund is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities. The Fund will deliver stable funding for municipalities and transit agencies with the resources they need to plan and implement key public transit projects that will meet their needs for decades to come.

Quotes

"We launched the Canada Public Transit Fund to partner with communities across the country on projects that will support Canadians' transit needs for decades to come. Our announcement today is one such example that will not only improve existing services for those travelling within Greater Sudbury but will also allow GOVA to expand and meet the growing needs in their community. By investing in our communities, we are investing in our people and ensuring affordability remains top of mind."

Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The federal government is investing over $14 million over the next 10 years to improve public transit in Nickel Belt - Greater Sudbury. This investment will reduce traffic, cut air pollution, and improve access to essential services, family, and friends. Upgrading transit infrastructure supports housing growth, increases capacity, and enhances social inclusion, making life more affordable for everyone."

Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages, and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"With GOVA Transit ridership increasing by more than 50 per cent year over year and record-breaking numbers of over 5.2 million passengers in 2023, the $14-million investment from the federal government through the Canada Public Transit Fund will allow us to keep up with demand as we increase service hours and continue modernizing our system in the coming years. Thank you to the federal government for recognizing the critical importance of public transit in our community. Together, we are building a more connected, greener and accessible Greater Sudbury."

Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury

Quick Facts

The City of Greater Sudbury will receive $14,148,420 over ten years.

will receive over ten years. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the Government of Canada's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the Government of Canada to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. The consideration of how local transit systems impact housing supply, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, climate resilience, and social inclusion are now an integral part of regional planning.

Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

Baseline funding is conditional on the City of Greater Sudbury submitting a capital plan, and the subsequent signing of a funding agreement.

