SYDNEY, NS, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso; Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria; His Worship Cecil Clarke, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality; and the Honourable David C. Dingwall, President and Vice-Chancellor of Cape Breton University announced a federal investment of over $17.1 million to improve water infrastructure for two housing developments in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF).

Funding for the project in the Tartan Downs location in Sydney will support the installation of new water main and associated components, new sanitary sewer, and new stormwater piping along with a new stormwater retention pond. Once completed, the project will ensure the area has adequate water, wastewater, solid waste, and stormwater protections in place to support the immediate development of 145 housing units and a full-scale development of 600 new housing units in the next four to five years. Cape Breton University donated 24 acres of land from the Tartan Downs location for the purposes of a development that includes student and senior housing as well as affordable housing in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

The second project will support a new, sustainable and dependable drinking water supply for Cape Breton University's growing campus. The project will also supply drinking water to the neighbouring Tanglewood subdivision development, which will enable residential growth in the area.

These investments, delivered through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), play a crucial role in strengthening essential infrastructure and getting more homes built faster.

Quotes

"Today's investment in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality will make a big difference in building and improving the water and wastewater infrastructure needed to build more homes. We are committed to building affordable and sustainable communities, ensuring that all Canadians have a place to call home."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso

"These projects will establish the water infrastructure that is key to supporting hundreds of new housing units in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. The federal government is committed to solving the housing crisis by investing in projects that make it possible to get more homes built."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria

"This investment is essential for the development of much-needed housing in our municipality. Ensuring our water and wastewater services meet current needs while allowing for future growth will help our communities for years to come."

His Worship Cecil Clarke, Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality

"We are thrilled that the Government of Canada, through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund, recognizes the need to support community housing initiatives here in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. Today's investments are significant and bring us one step closer to making the Tartan Downs Housing Development a reality. This strategic investment in hydro-related infrastructure will greatly impact our community for generations to come."

The Honourable David C. Dingwall, President and Vice Chancellor of Cape Breton University

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, and Canada's Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than $5 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada .

Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across . A share of this funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the Direct Delivery stream of CHIF will be provided to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake launched on November 7, 2024 , and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada , and until May 19, 2025 , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online .

, and applications will be accepted until for communities of all sizes across , and until , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can . At least 10% of funding under the direct delivery stream will be allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities. Eligible Indigenous applicants have until May 19, 2025 , to submit their projects.

, to submit their projects. On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Building more homes. Making it easier to own or rent a home. Helping Canadians who can't afford a home.

, the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations for both projects.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Follow us on https://x.com/HICC_caX, ﷟Facebook, Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Jenna MacQueen, Communications Advisor, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, 902-574-6639, [email protected]; Lenore Parsley, Director of Strategic Communications, Cape Breton University, 902-574-1299, [email protected]