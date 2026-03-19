NEW MARYLAND, NB, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, MP David Myles, Minister Gilles LePage, and Mayor Judy E. Wilson-Shee announced a federal investment of more than $1.3 million, a provincial contribution of more than $880,000, and a municipal investment of more than $440,000 through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to improve the wastewater infrastructure needed to build more homes, faster.

Funding will support the construction of a new wastewater pumping station and 500 metres of sewer pipe. This will increase the system's transmission capacity and enable the construction of a new mixed-use, mixed-density development with the potential for 500 housing units.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable houses, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"This investment in modern wastewater infrastructure is an important step in supporting our community's continued expansion and the Government of Canada's dedication to helping solve the housing crisis. Projects like this ensure that as our community grows, the essential infrastructure that supports it grows too, creating space for new housing, local businesses, and a strong, sustainable future."

David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State of Nature and Member of Parliament for Fredericton--Oromocto

"This investment is about building the infrastructure our communities need to grow and thrive. By modernizing wastewater systems and supporting new development in New Maryland, we are creating more housing opportunities, improving essential services and strengthening the foundation for long-term regional growth."

The Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Forbes wastewater pumping station project will be the catalyst for a greater variety of lifespan-oriented housing options, aging care facilities, and professional service amenities previously unavailable in our Village. We are very grateful for the financial and strategic support of our federal and provincial partners."

Her Worship, Judy E. Wilson-Shee, Mayor of the Village of New Maryland

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/chif-fcil/index-eng.html

Fairness for Every Generation

https://www.budget.canada.ca/2024/home-accueil-en.html

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/housing-plan-logement-eng.html

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/04/02/growing-communities-and-building-more-homesfaster

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected] | Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected] | Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn: Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, Government of New Brunswick, [email protected] | Cynthia Geldart, Chief Administrative Officer/Clerk, Village of New Maryland, (506) 451-8508, [email protected]