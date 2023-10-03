HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. By investing in initiatives that lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, increase energy efficiency and support green infrastructure, we can accelerate our progress toward net zero by 2050 and build strong, resilient and sustainable communities in every region of the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced an investment of $335,000 through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) to support two feasibility studies aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the City of Hamilton.

Hamilton Community Enterprises receives $175,000 to explore, in collaboration with a range of stakeholders, the commercial and technical viability of a district energy system that will use locally available industrial residual heat as a fuel source for a proposed low-carbon thermal corridor. If successful, the project could provide enough heat for more than 80 million square feet of building space, the size of almost 1390 football fields, which would decrease Hamilton's building carbon footprint by about 70% and spur job growth.

The City of Hamilton receives $160,000 to study ways to develop a home retrofit financing program that will encourage homeowners to adopt energy efficiency improvements including fuel switching, air sealing, insulation and the purchasing of power-saving appliances. The scope of the study will include identifying target areas for home energy upgrades, analyzing different program delivery models, examining ways homeowners can take advantage of other incentives and developing strategies to maximize uptake of the program once approved.

GMF, administered by FCM and funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada, helps local partners switch to sustainable practices faster by giving them the tools they need to reduce emissions and build sustainable, prosperous communities. By taking action to adapt to climate change we can build communities and economies that are able to thrive for generations to come.

"Today's announcement in Hamilton, Ontario, will help support affordability and climate action. By investing now in energy-efficient solutions like district heading and retrofits, we are taking the steps needed to create good-paying jobs, save consumers money and fight climate change for years to come."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The Green Municipal Fund will help carve a pathway for Hamilton to achieve Canada's net-zero emission goals by harvesting thermal energy. Turning wasted industrial heat into useful energy here in our City of Hamilton will decrease our building carbon footprint by about 70 percent. This initiative by the Hamilton Community Enterprises demonstrates our ambitious city's leadership on fighting climate change and transitioning our grid to net zero."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario,

Member of Parliament for Hamilton West – Ancaster – Dundas

"The ongoing climate crisis is a global phenomenon, but some of the solutions can be found right in our own backyards. By supporting concrete studies to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the City of Hamilton, we are greening our communities and improving them for future generations. I applaud efforts by the City of Hamilton as they help lead the way to a sustainable future."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Climate change is here, and we need to make sure that all actors in local communities, including residents, are actively taking part in efforts to tackle it. Municipalities, for example, have influence over half greenhouse gas emissions. That is why it is so important that FCM, through its Green Municipal Fund and alongside its federal partners, delivers support to municipalities and local partners in implementing smart sustainable solutions like in Hamilton today. Together, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save on energy-related costs to accelerate the path to net-zero and meet Canada's climate change goals."

Scott Pearce

FCM President

"We need to do everything we can to combat climate change, and this funding will help our city explore new low-carbon energy sources and help households make the switch to energy saving systems for their own homes. I'm grateful for this federal support as we work to prepare Hamilton for a sustainable future."

Andrea Horwath

Mayor of Hamilton, Ontario

"The Energy Harvesting Study is an essential step toward the vision of building a state-of-the-art thermal corridor intended to connect all types of buildings in Hamilton and beyond with locally generated sources of low-carbon renewable waste heat. In addition to lowering GHG emissions, the proposed green infrastructure project will help attract and retain advanced manufacturers as key contributors to our regional economy."

Jeff Cowan

President and CEO, Hamilton Community Enterprises

