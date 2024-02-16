VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal and provincial governments, alongside the Capital Regional District and Songhees Nation announced nearly $24 million to help create 66 below-market homes at 1502 Admirals Road, located on Songhees Nation Land.

As part of the announcement, details were shared of the $9.9 million in funding the Capital Regional District (CRD) received as one of the 41 recipients of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative's (RHI) City Stream funding under the National Housing Strategy. As part of its investment plan for the Cities Stream, the CRD has partnered with BC Housing and Songhees Nation on this new rental housing development that will provide Songhees residents with safe and secure homes.

The announcement was made by the Honorable Seamus O'Regan, Minister for Labour and Seniors on behalf of the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin, Zach de Vries, Chair of Capital Region Housing Corporation, Karen Tunkara, Councillor Songhees Nation and Jackie Albany, Councillor, Songhees Nation, and Melanie Ransome, Director of Communications and Engagement, Aryze Developments.

The new six-storey affordable apartment building has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. The project is part of an ambitious development that will see approximately 240 units of housing on the land. The homes will be operated by M'akola Native Housing Society and will be prioritized for Songhees Nation members.

Completion of the project is expected by early 2025.

A breakdown of funding for this project includes:

$9.9 million under the Cities Stream of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI)

under the Cities Stream of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) $10 million in joint funding through the Federal Bilateral Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI) grant, under the National Housing Strategy's Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement

in joint funding through the Federal Bilateral Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI) grant, under the National Housing Strategy's Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement Songhees Nation provided the land valued at approximately $2.8 million

$525,000 of in-kind design services from Aryze, the developer/builder of the project

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. This investment is also expected to create at least 5,200 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with almost 50 per cent of investments going towards women-focused housing projects.

This round once again exceeded its initial target of creating at least 4,500 new affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need. It is expected that over 5,200 new units will be built across Canada. The total number of units created with the support of RHI is expected to be over 15,500 units.

Quotes:

"We need to build all kinds of housing to tackle the housing crisis. Homes that families can afford and meets their unique needs. We're working with local, regional and Songhees partners to make that a reality in Songhees Nation." – The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour and Seniors, Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and Labrador on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are taking action to help deliver much needed housing for members of the Songhees community, and I look forward to the positive impact these homes will have on the lives of Songhees residents, and their friends and families, here on their traditional lands. This is the first new housing to be built on Songhees in 17 years, and through our Homes for People plan, our government will continue to support culturally-relevant, stable and affordable housing for members of Indigenous people." – The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Housing

"I look forward to seeing the doors open on these new homes, so Indigenous families, elders

and individuals can remain in their community with their family and friends. I would like to thank our many project partners, including Songhees Nation, M'akola Housing, the federal government and the Capital Region Housing Corporation, for coming together to make this housing project a reality."– Mitzi Dean, MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin

"Songhees Nation proudly announces the new development at 1502 Admirals Road, for Songhees, by Songhees. This project symbolizes our unwavering commitment to providing safe and secure housing for all our members. We are excited to declare that this initiative represents merely the first step in a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring the well-being and prosperity of our people. The construction of a 6-storey residential apartment reflects our dedication to on-reserve housing, a crucial step toward community empowerment. Together, we embark on a path, prioritizing the fundamental right of every individual to a place they can call home." – Chief Ron Sam, Songhees Nation

"The Admirals Road project was made possible by a partnership between First Nations, local, provincial and federal governments – an emblematic demonstration of the kind of collaboration we need in order to make meaningful progress in addressing the housing crisis." – Zac de Vries, Chair, Capital Region Housing Corporation

"1502 Admirals Road represents a true, layered partnership, where the private sector has teamed up with four distinct governments—Songhees, Regional, Provincial and Federal—to deliver much needed housing for Community Members. This building is the epitome of rapid housing, made possible by this immense collaboration and intergovernmental partnership. It was less than a year ago that we submitted the funding application for this building—and today construction is well underway with framing nearing completion. On behalf of our team and our dedicated trade partners, we are honoured to be supporting Songhees Nation in this important, indigenous-led housing solution." — Luke Mari, Principal, Aryze Developments

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ( CMHC ), under the NHS . It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units.

CMHC NHS The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

racialized This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C . government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 78,000 homes that have been completed or are underway, including more than 5,500 homes in the Capital Regional District.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC.

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/.

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Ministry of Housing, Media Relations, 236 478-0251; BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]; Hartley Witten, [email protected], 343-575-1065