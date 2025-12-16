VALLÉE-DES-RIVIÈRES, NB, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Green upgrades to the Palais des Sports MGR C.V. Leclerc arena will improve the building's energy efficiency thanks to an investment of $1.1 million from the federal government.

This was announced by MP Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault and Mayor Lise Roussel.

This funding will improve the arena's energy efficiency by incorporating upgraded equipment and a number of renewable energy solutions which include: installing a new ceiling system that reduces heat transfer onto the ice surface; adding a new water treatment system to improve ice production; refurbishing the refrigeration system and condenser; and installing solar panels on the arena's roof.

This investment will help modernize the facility by improving its reliability, performance, and long-term sustainability as a community asset for future generations of young athletes.

Quotes

"Investing in greener, more sustainable infrastructure is an investment in the well-being of our communities. The upgrades to the Palais des Sports MGR C.V. Leclerc arena will improve efficiency, help lower energy and maintenance costs and ensure that this important gathering space remains a vibrant and stable community hub for years to come."

Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska--Restigouche

"This investment is excellent news for our community. Located in the heart of our community since 1967, the Palais des Sports MGR C.V. Leclerc arena is an essential gathering place for our residents, and this funding will allow us to modernize the infrastructure while reducing its energy footprint. It is a balanced project that contributes to quality of life, environmental sustainability, and responsible management of municipal resources."

Her Worship Lise Roussel, Mayor of the Town of Vallée-des-Rivières

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,100,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 44% and greenhouse gas emissions by 85.2 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Eric Boutot, SLCCV Director, Town of Vallée-des-Rivières, 506-740-7284, [email protected]